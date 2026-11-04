

Elijah Craig is changing the batch naming system used for its Barrel Proof Bourbon and Rye series, introducing a new format with its latest releases.

Previously, Elijah Craig Barrel Proof has used a four-character batch code (e.g., B525). The first letter identified whether the whiskey was the first, second or third annual release (A, B or C), followed by a number indicating the release month and the final two digits of the calendar year. Under the new system, the batch name instead identifies the release month and the batch’s sequential position in the series, with separate counts for bourbon and rye that continue across calendar years.

The new system drops the annual release letter and year designation in favor of a letter representing the release month and a sequential number identifying each batch’s place in its respective series.

The first releases under the new format are Elijah Craig Barrel Proof Bourbon H-40 and Barrel Proof Rye H-04. The H represents August, the eighth letter of the alphabet. H-40 is the 40th Barrel Proof Bourbon release since the series launched in 2013, while H-04 is the fourth Barrel Proof Rye release since its introduction in 2025. The bourbon and rye counts are tracked separately and will continue across calendar years rather than resetting annually.

The change also comes with a shift to the bourbon’s release schedule. Elijah Craig Barrel Proof Bourbon will move away from its fixed three-release annual schedule, giving the distilling team more flexibility to determine when each batch is ready based on its maturity and flavor profile.

The new naming system does not change the batch-specific nature of the releases. Age statements, proof and flavor profiles will continue to vary from batch to batch.

The first bourbon under the new format, H-40, is aged 12 years and eight months and bottled at 124.4 proof. The uncut, non-chill-filtered release has aromas of caramel, apple and orange, with vanilla, butterscotch, black pepper and cinnamon on the palate, according to Heaven Hill.

Barrel Proof Rye H-04 is aged 10 years and also bottled at 124.4 proof, making it the highest-proof release in the series to date.

Both releases are available nationwide at a suggested retail price of $74.99, though availability varies by retailer.