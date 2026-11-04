Templeton Rye is releasing a 15-year-old rye whiskey, its oldest offering to date, as the second installment in its limited-edition Hidden Stash Collection.

Templeton Rye Hidden Stash 15-Year Rye will arrive at retailers nationwide and online in November. The release is limited to 3,456 bottles, each with a suggested retail price of $189.99.

The 111-proof whiskey was distilled in Indiana from a mashbill of 95% rye and 5% malted barley, then aged for 15 years in new American oak barrels. It comes in a custom gift box.

According to the brand, the whiskey features notes of dried fruit, baklava, almond croissant, baking spice, brûléed sugar, toasted oak, mesquite and frangipane.

The release follows last year’s Hidden Stash 13-Year Rye, continuing a series inspired by Templeton, Iowa’s history and its connection to the Prohibition-era practice of hiding whiskey.