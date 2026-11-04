On Monday, Knob Creek announced the release a limited-edition 375-milliliter bourbon bottle featuring a camouflage label, bringing an outdoorsy design to its 9-year-old Kentucky straight bourbon.

Knob Creek Trailmaster Edition is available for a limited time at a suggested retail price of $21.99 per 375-milliliter bottle.

The new bottle holds the same liquid as the traditional Knob Creek 9 Year Old Bourbon, bottled at 100 proof. According to the producer, the bourbon has notes of toasted nuts, grain and oak, followed by a sweet, woody palate with subtle fruit and a long, warming finish.

The limited-edition bottle features a collectible camouflage label inspired by hunting gear and the brand’s connection to the outdoors. Its 375-mL format is also positioned as a gift option for bourbon drinkers and outdoor enthusiasts ahead of the holidays.

Knob Creek Trailmaster Edition is intended to celebrate the rugged Americana associated with the brand, while offering the familiar bourbon in a seasonal package.