On Tuesday, The Macallan has unveiled the fifth and final release in its A Night on Earth series, a limited-edition single malt Scotch whisky inspired by New Orleans and its New Year’s Eve traditions.

A Night on Earth, The Finale is available beginning Tuesday through The Macallan’s website and Estate Boutique. The whisky has a suggested retail price of $125 and is bottled at 43% ABV.

According to The Macallan, the release draws inspiration from New Orleans’ music, food and culture, with the Scotch matured in a combination of sherry-seasoned American and European oak casks. The Macallan says the American oak contributes sweetness, while European oak adds warming spice.

Per the brand, the whisky’s flavor profile includes orange peel, cinnamon, star anise and clove on the nose, while the palate features ginger, nutmeg, creamy vanilla, almond praline, dried fruit and cherries, followed by a finish of sweet oak and soft spice.

The final edition features artwork by New Orleans-born painter Hill Spriggins. Her three original oil paintings depict the city’s celebrations, music and streets, and appear across the whisky’s multi-stage packaging. The outer packaging has a canvas-textured finish.

“A Night on Earth has become a cherished collection celebrating New Year traditions from around the world,” The Macallan Creative Director Jaume Ferras said in a news release. He said the final release pays tribute to New Orleans’ creativity, resilience and sense of community.

The series launched in 2021 as an annual collection exploring New Year’s Eve traditions around the world. Its previous editions included A Night on Earth in Scotland, A Night on Earth: The Journey, A Night on Earth: The First Light and A Night on Earth: Jerez.

With The Finale, The Macallan brings the collection to a close after five releases.