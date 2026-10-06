BeatBox and Cinnabon have turned a viral April Fools’ Day prank into a real beverage, launching a limited-time Cinnamon Roll flavor inspired by the bakery chain’s signature pastry.

BeatBox Cinnamon Roll is available now in limited quantities at select retailers nationwide. The ready-to-drink release draws on flavors of spiced cinnamon, brown sugar and cream cheese frosting.

The collaboration began in April 2023, when BeatBox teased a Cinnabon-inspired drink as an April Fools’ joke. The post prompted fans to ask the brands to make the flavor for real, leading to the new release.

“What started as an April Fools’ joke quickly became something our fans genuinely wanted us to make,” BeatBox Beverages Co-Founder and CEO Justin Fenchel said in a news release “That’s what we love about the BeatBox community. They’re vocal, they keep us on our toes and they inspire some of our best ideas. Cinnamon Roll is a perfect example of how we listen to what our fans are excited about and turn it into something unexpected that only BeatBox would do.”

The drink joins a BeatBox lineup of more than 15 flavors and innovations. The brand said it continues to develop products inspired by fan requests, popular flavors and broader consumer trends.

BeatBox Cinnamon Roll is a limited-time release, with availability varying by retailer. Consumers can use the brand’s store locator to check for nearby locations.

About BeatBox

Founded in 2011 as an MBA project at the University of Texas at Austin, BeatBox gained national attention after appearing on “Shark Tank” in 2014, where it secured a $1 million deal from Mark Cuban for a 33% equity stake.

As of February, BeatBox is entirely owned by Anheuser-Busch.

The brand is now sold in all 50 states and is available at more than 140,000 retail locations, according to the company. BeatBox reported more than $350 million in U.S. retail sales across Circana’s measured channels in 2025, representing year-over-year growth of nearly 50%.

Cinnabon, founded in Seattle in 1985, operates more than 2,500 locations across 48 U.S. states and 67 countries and territories, according to the company.

The Cinnamon Roll release brings the two brands together for a collaboration that began as a social media joke and became a product after consumers asked for it.