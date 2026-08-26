Tom Holland is having quite the summer!

On Wednesday, the “Spider-Man” star’s nonalcoholic beer brand, BERO, announced that it’s introducing its signature Kingston Golden Pils glass bottle to consumers nationwide for the first time. The move appears to be a concerted push into the bar and restaurant markets, which have long been dominated (in the United States, at least) by Athletic, the world’s largest dedicated nonalcoholic brewery.

“Before BERO launched — before the artwork for our cans was even finalized — we envisioned the brand in a glass bottle,” John Herman, Co-Founder and CEO of BERO, said in a news release. “There’s something distinct about the experience of glass: how it feels in your hand, how it pours, and even how refreshing the beer feels to drink.”

The glass bottles are now available online at $20 per six-pack and can also be found at select restaurants and bars nationwide and throughout the United Kingdom.

When BERO hit the market in late 2024, it kicked off with an Edge Hill Hazy IPA, a Noon Wheat and its Kingston Golden Pils, all available exclusively in canned formats. We were particularly fond of its Noon Wheat, though the Pilsner was nothing to scoff at either. In our review, we complimented the beer for its crisp, malty flavor profile, led by hints of biscuits, sprinkled breadcrumbs and faintly sweet touches of pear and green apple.

Since then, the brand has expanded exponentially — faster than perhaps any other beverage maker in recent memory.

Holland joined forces with “Iron Man” alum Robert Downey Jr. for a limited-edition Coffee Draught, and later paid homage to his wife, Zendaya, with a quintet of BERO shandies that mixed nonalcoholic beer with various lemonade flavors. Both of the actor’s summer blockbusters have gotten the BERO treatment as well: A limited-time six-pack honored “The Odyssey” with images of the Trojan horse and a Greek warship, while a “Spider-Man” pilsner featured an image of the superhero dangling upside down from the top of the can.

The brand’s push into the glass bottle category feels like a different kind of gamble.

In a recent interview at the WSJ Global Food Forum, Athletic Brewing CEO Bill Shufelt claimed that his company currently holds an 18% share of NA beer in the country, and an impressive 38% share of on-premise sales in bars and restaurants. On-premise sales are a particularly lucrative angle for nonalcoholic beer brands, as many bars and restaurants still do not offer zero-proof beers on tap.

By signaling its availability in on-premise markets, BERO appears to be cementing itself as a formidable competitor.