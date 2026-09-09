NFL Quarterbacks Dak Prescott and Drake Maye are the latest athletes hedging their bets on the fast-growing nonalcoholic beer market.

On Wednesday, the players were announced as the new “athlete-owners” of Athletic Brewing Company, the largest dedicated nonalcoholic brewery in America. The news release announcing the partnership doesn’t dive too far into the specifics of what an “athlete-owner” is, though Prescott and Maye have presumably taken on some level of equity in the company, which was valued at approximately $800 million in 2024.

What we do know is that the Dallas Cowboys and New England Patriots quarterbacks will feature prominently in the brand’s marketing campaigns in years to come. Athletic has hinted at a handful of video concepts which have yet to be released, including one in which Maye transforms a throwing session into a football tailgate and another where Prescott plays second fiddle to zero-proof beer at a backyard cookout.

“Athletic’s growth story and challenger mindset immediately stood out to me,” Maye remarked in a news release. “The company started with an idea that many people doubted, stayed committed to its vision, and built a nationally recognized brand through hard work and determination.”

“As I’ve become more involved in business, I’ve become increasingly intentional about the opportunities I pursue and the people I choose to work with,” Prescott added. “I really admire what Bill and John have built and their willingness to challenge conventional thinking.”

Founded in 2017 by Bill Shufelt and John Walker, Athletic has charted a rapid ascent within the nonalcoholic beer market. The brand’s facilities in Connecticut and California produce nearly 50 different brews and have garnered high-profile collaborations with the likes of Arsenal FC and country singer Walker Hayes.

During a recent interview at the WSJ Global Food Forum, CEO Bill Shufelt said that his company holds an 18% share of NA beer in the country and a 38% share of on-premise sales in bars and restaurants. Other figures suggest that the brand controls over half of the NA craft beer market share in the United States, outselling the next 100 NA craft beer brands combined and leading its closest competitor by 44 points.

The investment represents a minor pivot for Prescott, who was previously best known in the beverage space for his tequila brand, Volteo (a considerably better spirit than most of its athlete-backed competitors on the liquor aisle).