Goose Island’s annual Bourbon County release is almost here, and the 2026 collection offers plenty of reasons for barrel-aged beer fans to make room in their refrigerators. This year’s lineup includes a rum-finished stout, an apple crisp-inspired release, a triple-oak barleywine and a rye whiskey barrel-aged stout that took the top spot in our annual review and rankings article.

The six beers initially announced by Goose Island will arrive on Black Friday, Nov. 27, with a surprise seventh release, the ultra-aged Triple Barrel Stout, adding another bottle to the shopping list for those who can track it down.

But with several different expressions competing for attention, not every bottle earns the same buying priority. We tasted the lineup and ranked the releases to help you decide which Bourbon County beers are worth seeking out, which ones you can approach as optional purchases and where to spend your money if you only plan to pick up a bottle or two.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2026 Goose Island Bourbon County lineup.

When Does Goose Island Bourbon County 2026 Come Out?

The 2026 Goose Island Bourbon County lineup officially arrives Nov. 27, 2026 — Black Friday, as it does every year.

The six initially announced releases are the Original Stout, Tiramisu Cask Finish Stout, Apple Crisp Stout, Proprietor’s Stout, Triple Oak Barleywine and Toasted Barrel Rye Stout.

There’s also a seventh release: Triple Barrel Stout, an 18.7% ABV stout aged for three years across three freshly emptied bourbon barrels. Unlike the main lineup, this one is available exclusively at Goose Island properties.

The Proprietor’s Stout is also a geographically limited release, reserved for the Chicagoland area as it is every year.

Which 2026 Bourbon County Beers Should You Buy?

If you’re trying to narrow down your Black Friday shopping list, here’s how we’d prioritize the 2026 releases.

1. Bourbon County Brand Toasted Barrel Rye Stout (16.2% ABV)

If you’re only buying one Bourbon County beer this year, make it the Toasted Barrel Rye Stout.

The best stout in the 2026 lineup starts with a stout aged in Elijah Craig Straight Rye Whiskey barrels before moving into toasted Elijah Craig barrels for additional maturation. That combination of rye stout in rye whiskey barrels delivers plenty of oak and baking spice while retaining the rich, decadent character expected from Bourbon County.

Its thick mouthfeel and layered flavors of chocolate, gingerbread, espresso, nutmeg and toasted vanilla made it our favorite of the entire lineup. It narrowly edged out the next entry on the list, but this the bottle we’d put at the top of the shopping list.

2. Bourbon County Brand Apple Crisp Stout (13.9% ABV)

The Apple Crisp Stout is a must-buy for anyone who enjoys dessert-inspired barrel-aged beers, especially fans of any apple pastries.

Aged with apple puree and juice, cinnamon, nutmeg, clove, oats and panela sugar, this release delivers on its namesake without becoming overly heavy. The combination of tart and sweet apple with baking spices makes it one of the more approachable beers in the collection.

It was our runner-up, narrowly missing the top spot. If you prefer fruit-forward flavors and a more balanced, relatively easy-drinking stout, there’s a good argument for making this your first purchase instead.

3. Bourbon County Brand Triple Oak Barleywine (16.2% ABV)

Goose Island brings back a barleywine for the first time since 2024 with a release that highlights three different oak varieties.

The English-style barleywine was initially aged in Kentucky straight bourbon barrels before being transferred into barrels made from French, Chinkapin and Hungarian oak. The approach takes inspiration from Angel’s Envy Triple Oak Bourbon, with each type of wood contributing a different layer of character.

The barleywine delivers notes of vanilla, crème brûlée, chocolate, cherry and baking spice, with oak playing a prominent role throughout. The different wood influences come together nicely without any one variety overwhelming the others.

It’s an easy recommendation, particularly for barleywine fans and anyone curious to explore the impact of different types of oak.

4. Bourbon County Brand Tiramisu Cask Finish Stout — 15.1% ABV

The Tiramisu Cask Finish Stout makes history as the first Bourbon County expression to receive a rum barrel finish.

After initially aging in bourbon barrels, the stout was transferred into rum casks with espresso, cocoa nibs and vanilla. The result is a dessert-inspired beer that combines familiar Bourbon County chocolate and vanilla characteristics with coffee and rum.

It’s a very good stout, with mocha, caramel, shortbread and cinnamon flavors. The rum influence also comes through on the finish, adding a different dimension to the traditional Bourbon County profile.

While it doesn’t quite reach the heights of the top three, it’s a worthwhile pickup for coffee stout fans and anyone interested in trying Goose Island’s first rum-cask-finished release.

5. Bourbon County Brand Proprietor’s Stout — 14% ABV

The annual Proprietor’s Stout is one of the more distinctive entries in the Bourbon County collection, and the 2026 edition takes inspiration from pineapple upside-down cake.

Created by Goose Island barrel team member Chase Craig, the stout incorporates pineapple, Montmorency cherries and panela sugar.

The pineapple is the defining characteristic here. It comes through prominently, delivering a bright, juicy fruit profile before the more traditional roasted coffee and chocolate notes take over.

We enjoyed the beer, although the transition between its fruit-forward opening and darker stout characteristics kept it from climbing higher in our rankings.

The bigger consideration for most buyers is availability. Proprietor’s Stout is a Chicago-exclusive release, so it won’t be an option for Bourbon County fans shopping elsewhere. If you’re in Chicago and enjoy experimental fruit-forward stouts, it’s worth seeking out.

6. Bourbon County Brand Original Stout — 14.2% ABV

The Original remains the foundation of the Bourbon County family, but it faces stiff competition from this year’s specialty releases.

The 2026 edition spent an average of 13 months aging in bourbon barrels from Buffalo Trace, Heaven Hill, Four Roses and Wild Turkey. The resulting stout delivers familiar flavors of chocolate, vanilla, caramel and oak, with additional notes of coffee, fruit and baking spice.

It finished last in our rankings, but that shouldn’t be mistaken for a poor showing. The Original is still a solid bourbon barrel-aged stout every year, and this year’s is better than 2025’s was. It’s simply competing against an unusually strong group of specialty releases this year.

The 2026 Original is also sold in four-packs of 10-ounce bottles, rather than the traditional single 16.9-ounce format.

What About the 2026 Bourbon County Triple Barrel Stout?

Goose Island’s surprise Triple Barrel Stout deserves plenty of consideration, but disclaimer: We haven’t tasted it.

At 18.7% ABV, the beer spent three years aging in three freshly emptied bourbon barrels, including barrels from Old Forester Birthday Bourbon (2024) and Brown-Forman King of Kentucky (2025).

Those are two particularly notable bourbon names, making this release especially interesting to whiskey enthusiasts and serious Bourbon County collectors.

The beer shares some DNA with Goose Island’s 2024 Bourbon County “Rare” release, according to brewery president Todd Ahsmann, but with the addition of an additional barrel.

There’s one important caveat: We didn’t receive a sample of Triple Barrel Stout for our annual tasting, so we can’t offer a firsthand review or place it in our rankings.

It’s also limited to Goose Island properties, rather than being part of the broader Black Friday lineup.

Still, given its extended aging, high ABV and unusual barrel selection, we’d absolutely recommend trying it if you have the opportunity.

The Bottom Line: Which Bourbon County 2026 Bottles Are Worth Buying?

For most buyers, the decision comes down to how many bottles you’re willing to pick up.

We’d recommend absolutely picking up the Toasted Barrel Rye Stout and Apple Crisp Stout. They’re the highlight this year.

For a third bottle, the Triple Oak Barleywine is an excellent choice, particularly if you’re interested in exploring something outside the traditional stout format.

From there, it’s really up to you. Tiramisu Cask Finish Stout is a worthwhile addition for coffee and dessert stout fans. Chicago buyers can consider the Proprietor’s Stout (but only if they’re OK with loads of juicy pineapple flavor) while the Original remains a dependable option for those who prefer a more traditional Bourbon County experience.

And if you happen to come across the Triple Barrel Stout at a Goose Island property, we’d take the opportunity to try it.

With Black Friday approaching, the 2026 lineup gives Bourbon County fans plenty to choose from. Just make sure you prioritize the Toasted Barrel Rye and Apple Crisp.