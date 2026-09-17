C4 Energy is bringing a beer-inspired energy drink to the market just in time for tailgating season, Oktoberfest and Sober October.

The brand has confirmed C4 All Hopped Up, a new zero-alcohol energy drink designed to taste like a light beer with a splash of orange. The drink contains 200 milligrams of caffeine per 16-ounce can and has zero sugar, fat or artificial colors. It is also formulated with vitamin B12.

C4 All Hopped Up will launch Sept. 23 through TikTok Shop and Amazon in six-packs of 16-ounce cans for $14.99. It will become available through C4Energy.com beginning Sept. 30.

The new drink is aimed at consumers who want the social experience associated with cracking open a beer without the alcohol or hangover.

C4 describes All Hopped Up as having a crisp light-beer flavor with orange notes. The brand is positioning it for drinkers, dabblers and consumers exploring no-alcohol options, while adding an energy boost in place of the traditional effects of alcohol.

C4’s launch comes as beverage brands increasingly experiment with products designed to provide alternatives to traditional alcoholic drinks. Rather than creating a conventional nonalcoholic beer, however, All Hopped Up combines a beer-inspired flavor profile with the functional positioning of an energy drink.

The company cites research from Keurig Dr Pepper’s State of Beverages 2026 report indicating that one-third of consumers believe energy drinks can be a good substitute for alcohol.