Influencer and entrepreneur Kendall Jenner has signed on as the new global brand ambassador for Trip, a non-alcoholic “calming drinks” brand based in the UK. Jenner has reportedly also taken an equity stake in the company, which is set to hit $200 million in revenue in 2026.

The brand specializes in canned beverages mixed with a blend of magnesium, ashwagandha, lion’s mane and L-theanine, placing it in the fast-growing functional drinks category alongside competitors like Kin Euphorics and De Soi. In addition to its range of beverages, Trip also offers adaptogen drink powders and gummies.

“I’ve been obsessed with TRIP for a while — the product is incredible, and I’ve always loved how elevated and intentional the brand feels,” Jenner remarked in a news release. “It’s my favorite way to stay grounded and present in my daily routine — it tastes great and makes me feel amazing.”

Trip was founded in 2019 by husband-and-wife team Olivia Ferdi and Daniel Khoury, who discovered the benefits of magnesium and botanicals while Daniel was recovering from knee surgery in the weeks leading up to their wedding. The brand says that it’s currently the fastest-growing sparkling drinks brand in the US and has raked in over a billion impressions across Instagram and TikTok over the past year.

Celebrity benefactors have played a large role in its success. Kendall Jenner is the fifth A-lister turned investor to join the team, following on the heels of musician Joe Jonas, “Vampire Diaries” star Paul Wesley and models Ashley Graham and Alessandra Ambrosio.

“Kendall perfectly embodies the way we think about calm today — not stepping away from a full life, but finding moments within it to reset, feel present and be your best authentic self. She truly connects with our mission,” CEO Olivia Ferdi added. “We’re thrilled to be partnering with her, and now launching our brand new campaign together.”

The Jenners are no strangers to the drinks industry. Kendall was an early figure in the celebrity agave boom when she launched 818 Tequila in 2021. The brand moved over 136,000 cases in its first seven months and recently secured a strategic partnership and financial investment from Sazerac, the Louisiana-based firm that just turned BuzzBallz into a nearly $600 million national best seller.

Kendall’s younger sister, Kylie, has gone on a similar trajectory. In early 2024, the socialite forayed into the ready-to-drink category with Sprinter, a canned vodka soda available in Black Cherry, Peach, Grapefruit and Lime flavors. The brand expanded into functional beauty products less than a year after its debut, launching a range of electrolyte drink packets dubbed k2o by Sprinter. (It’s a sign of the times that both sisters originally launched alcohol brands before pivoting into functional beverages.)