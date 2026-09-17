Why Non-Alc Brands That Don’t Mimic Alcohol Are Catching Up With Those That Do

All we knew for years was: You drink or you don’t. When you drink, you pick a spirit, beer or wine. When you don’t, the alcohol is taken out of all of the above and you’re left with the (literally) spiritless residual value. What’s left is often of little value to consumers, which is why we don’t find many lovebrands among non-alcoholic. The Daily Pour, however, might have found a brand that could turn the tide.

Non-alc is still often treated as a breakdown of an existing product instead of the build-up of a new one. What we look for in this burgeoning category is a product that is worthy of standing on its own, one that doesn’t need to be masked by mixers or added sugar. In our search to find a brand that redefines the non-alc industry, we met with the guys behind Opius Distillery. 100% Belgian, 100% handcrafted, 100% botanicals — and it just so happens to be 0% alc.

Opius’ philosophy on non-alc is fundamentally different from that of the rest of the industry. Leander Beuckels and Lucas Lambrechts, founders of Opius, are in no way anti-alcohol. They’re not targeting anti-drinkers or softly selling non-alc with images of flower fields and smiling pregnant women. They’re quite effectively doing the opposite.

Opius has mastered the art and craft of extracting flavor from botanicals. It never set out to mimic what you already know. Instead, it engineered a five-week production process combining up to four different techniques to craft four unique flavor expressions from the ground up. Each of these botanical elixirs stands firmly on its own, with a long, lingering bitterness. At the same time, Opius allows you to recreate the cocktails you’ve always loved. Think of your Friday spicy marg, your beloved espresso martini or a dry martini to kick off the weekend.

This is where change in the industry comes in. We’re done treating non-alc as a substitute that doesn’t deserve as much care and attention as the more exciting alcoholic options. This Belgian brand is showing how to bring quality non-alc — by emphasizing craft.

“We ourselves love a drink, but that doesn’t mean we’re always drinking. So when we don’t, we were time after time disappointed by our options. We had to compromise on experience, flavor, length, bitterness and boldness. Just because we’re not drinking doesn’t mean that we’re willing to compromise on all of the above.” says Lambrechts.

What followed was a meet-up between the founders and a Professor in Alchemy, Dr. Benedict Sas, who had been distilling absinthe and whiskey his whole life. Two young men challenged him to turn his wisdom on distilling and botanicals into bottling non-alc for the first time — a challenge worth the journey for Professor Sas. Inspired by ancient recipes rooted in alchemy and complex techniques used in the perfumery industry, the four recipes of Opius hit the market in 2020.

Opius is one of the first brands to bring craftsmanship into the non-alcoholic spirits category. And the care that goes into building this mission peeks through in every detail: sexy bottles and bold, uncompromising branding. Consumers respect the products because Opius treats non-alc elixirs with the same respect as you would for a 25-year-old whiskey.

It’s as true as the oldest rule they teach you when taking wine classes: When a winemaker takes great pride in their wine, that care often extends to the bottle itself. If you’re browsing the shelf for a good bottle, keep an eye out for thoughtful details, from an unusual bottle shape to a distinctive label, illustration or seal, and you may be looking at a wine made with the same attention to detail. The same philosophy applies to Opius. The brand takes such pride in its elixirs that the bottles are designed to reflect the care that goes into what’s inside. The result? Bookshelf-worthy bottles now served at Michelin-starred restaurants around the world.

“If you have to guess the quality of the wine by just checking bottles, check what farmer thought of his wine as a product that deserved care, a nice stamp, a beautiful detail. Check for a bottle that his own farmer thought was worth the respect, and you’ll buy a good wine.” If you apply this principle to the Opius brand you can see the care that goes into these elixirs. The result? Bookshelf-worthy bottles, served in Michelin-starred restaurants all over the world.

Interesting to learn more about the switch in non-alc? Check opius-distillery.com and simultaneously get inspired by their endless book of cocktail recipes.

This sponsored article was presented by Opius Distillery