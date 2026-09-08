Behind the Scenes as a Non-Alcoholic Drinks Judge at the Zero Proof Choice Awards

My second year in a row judging The Daily Pour’s Zero Proof Choice Awards.

The second annual Zero Proof Choice Awards and first annual Water Choice Awards took place on Aug. 15 and Aug. 16, respectively, both put on by The Daily Pour!

If you’re just discovering Zero Proof Nation by Laura for the first time, here’s the gist: I write about global non-alcoholic beverage culture from the perspective of someone who’s been alcohol-free almost two decades.

Top row: On the top left, inclusive hospitality advocate, Tedx speaker and Sauna and Sobriety facilitator Jen Veralle and I got together for dinner at Rosie’s (my hibiscus agua fresca is in the middle of the row) and dessert at The Little Cupcake Bakery. Top right: Yours truly with author, cocktail/hospitality educator and Zero Proof Choice Awards head judge Derek Brown, and his partner in business and life, the creative genius Maria Bastasch.

Middle row: Yurs truly with Estelle Bossy, a career beverage director in NYC and my judging bestie both days; the whole group of us at the Zero Proof Choice Awards: Rich Buchanan, Andrew Eisbrouch, Alex Highsmith, Karl Franz Williams, Caleb Ganzer, Maria and Derek, LP O’Brien (Netflix Drinks Master winner and DC hometown girlie) and Abe Zarate. Middle right: my view from Central Park.

Bottom row: I had to go to Times Square just because (actually, my reason was selfish: I wanted to go to the M&M Store and get some goodies). Middle: Water Choice Awards judging panel, comprising yours truly; Ashley Epperson of Salacious Drinks; Cameron Smith of The Little Inn at Washington; Preston Boyer, artist and “the people’s water somm”; and Estelle. Bottom right: on the Amtrak Acela train back home with my Nouvie hat.

What’s it Actually Like to be a Judge?

You’d think it’s all non-alc so there would be no need to spit, right? Wrong. Unless you’re ready to balloon up a few extra pant sizes, you have to taste and spit. My first year, I barely spit and learned my lesson the hard way. Regardless, your palate will get tired. Palate fatigue is real. This is why we had basic water crackers to soak up residual flavors hanging around on our tongues and inside cheeks, and why we also had a lunch break dividing up the day.

Also, contrary to what some might think, you don’t taste all categories as a Zero Proof Choice Awards judge. It’s just not possible to get through all the liquids, give them the attention they deserve, write thoughtful notes that the producers will see, and still have a functioning tongue at the end of the way. My categories were NA beers, NA non-functional RTDs, and wine-occasion beverages (that are not dealcoholized wines).

For the Water Choice Awards, however, I tasted everything. Still, sparkling and flavored waters. Even with a small amount of spitting, I felt hydrated, rejuvenated and like I had just left a spa day 🧖‍♀️.

Some things to consider when tasting a liquid that you’ll be evaluating: appearance (color, opacity), aroma (my AFNA wine and beer certifications came in handy here, thinking of the wine aroma wheel), texture/mouthfeel, flavor and length (Do you still taste the beverage even a minute later, or does it dissipate immediately?). Notes you’ll write can be basic or flowery, depending on your level of inspiration. Most liquids we tasted medaled (bronze = good; silver = really good; gold = incredible; double gold = stratospheric, and all the judges are in agreement). Very rarely, a liquid didn’t medal, and we had to consider several factors including whether something spoiled in transit — or if it just wasn’t well constructed on any level, period. Mindful that someone put their heart and soul into the liquid, we were never mean and always constructive, but I can still imagine a producer’s heartache. Yes, it’s an honor to be a judge at a competition; it’s also quite the responsibility.

This article first appeared in Zero Proof Nation by Laura, Laura Silverman’s Substack. Subscribe here.