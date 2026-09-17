The Glenlivet is bringing a taste of Southern France to Speyside with its new limited-edition The Glenlivet 12 Year Old Provence Edition.

The 12-year-old single malt is finished in a combination of Château Sainte Marguerite white wine, Rivesaltes and Sauternes casks. The scotch is bottled at 40% ABV (80 proof) and is being positioned as a limited-edition expression inspired by the flavors and culture of Provence.

According to The Glenlivet, the wine cask finishing layers the distillery’s signature smoothness with floral aromas and ripe orchard fruit. Provided tasting notes include white peach, nectarine, pear and bright citrus, followed by a mellow finish with lingering fruit, toasted oak and baking spice.

“With the Provence Edition, we wanted to take The Glenlivet somewhere unexpected,” The Glenlivet Master Blender Kevin Balmforth said in a news release. “By actively monitoring the finishing process and carefully balancing the influence of Château Sainte Marguerite, Rivesaltes, and Sauternes wine casks, we have created a whisky that delivers vibrant orchard fruit, elegant floral notes, and exceptional complexity.”

The release connects The Glenlivet’s Scottish single malt with the French influence of Provence, including a culinary collaboration with Frenchette Bakery pastry chef Michelle Palazzo.

To mark the launch, The Glenlivet debuted Le Café du Whisky, a pop-up experience beginning Thursday in New York City. The activation will feature a Provençal-inspired pastry created by Palazzo called Tarte aux Pêches. The pastry is made with a vanilla bean custard infused with The Glenlivet Provence Edition and is topped with peaches. The Glenlivet says the dessert is designed to echo the whisky’s white peach, nectarine, pear and citrus notes.

The brand will also offer national bookable experiences centered on the Provence Edition, along with a Provençal Spritz cocktail highlighting the whisky’s fruit and citrus character.

The Glenlivet’s campaign for the release extends the French theme through “Peachtanque,” a fictional game created for the brand’s campaign world that combines elements of Scottish craft with a French accent.