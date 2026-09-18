The Liquor Control Board of Ontario is encouraging residents to buy local beer, wine and spirits in a last-minute show of defiance against the Trump administration’s looming Canadian alcohol ban.

On Thursday, the LCBO rolled out its “We’re All in on Ontario” promotional campaign, spotlighting over 4,600 Ontario-made beverages through front-of-store placement, tasting opportunities and enhanced “Buy Ontario” branding.

According to a news release, employees at the government-run liquor store chain have been given specialized training to promote local products and curate picks for in-store displays. The initiative has even found its way to the LCBO website, where customers can earn bonus points over the next two months when purchasing Ontario-sourced wines.

“We’re All In on Ontario is about giving local alcohol producers more opportunities to connect with customers and making it simple for people to choose products that support jobs in their own communities,” Aaron Campbell, interim president of the LCBO, said in a statement.

The initiative is the latest in a spirited tug-of-war between provincial leaders and American trade officials. Ontario’s Doug Ford was the first premier to ban US-made alcohol in early 2025, triggering a nationwide boycott that ultimately led eight of the country’s 10 provinces to join the cause.

Earlier this month, the Trump administration retaliated with an import ban on most Canadian alcohol products scheduled to take effect on Sept. 29th. If the proclamation takes effect, nearly all pre-packaged wines, beers and spirits originating from Canada will be banned from crossing the border. Brands such as Crown Royal that are bulk shipped and bottled locally will most likely be able to circumvent the measure.

In Ontario, the trade war has turned into an unprecedented sales opportunity for local producers. According to a news release published by the LCBO in June, Canadian-made product sales increased by 18% over the past year, while Ontario-made product sales increased by over half a billion dollars, equal to around 20% growth. The retailer has reportedly added over 600 new Ontario-sourced wines and beers in the same time frame, and plans to continue adding more across all categories.

“This campaign is a testament to our commitment to invest in our province’s people, communities, producers, and businesses while helping customers discover the exceptional quality, variety, and craftsmanship of Ontario-made beverages,” Campbell added.

The LCBO is one of the largest single purchasers and retailers of alcohol in the world. The quasi-monopoly is responsible for selling liquor to nearly 40% of Canada’s population and moved over $10 billion worth of product in 2024. The chain purchased and sold nearly $1 billion of American alcohol per year prior to its trade boycott.