Solubrae: Wine Reimagined for the Moment You’re In

Solubrae wines are about showing up for the moment you’re already in: the sunny patio lunch, the golden-hour porch hangout, the fireside dinner, the toast you didn’t plan but suddenly need. That’s the idea behind Solubrae, a California-crafted, alcohol-removed wine collection built around the culinary and spontaneously curated moments that make up those memorable days in our lives. Each expression in the lineup was designed with a specific setting in mind, from flavor profile to food pairing to soundtrack, so that reaching for the right bottle feels less like a wine decision and more like setting the scene.

Born From a Personal Journey

Solubrae’s name is a play on the word “salubrious,” a nod to what the brand is ultimately about: something that promotes health and wellbeing, without ever losing sight of pleasure. That balance isn’t a marketing idea borrowed from the wellness aisle. It came directly from the lives of the people who founded the company.

Solubrae was co-founded by Emmy Award-winning actress Patricia Heaton, alongside her husband, filmmaker and actor David Hunt. Their own path toward sobriety is what set the brand in motion. Having lived the shift themselves, they understand that stepping back from alcohol doesn’t mean stepping back from the ritual, the flavor, or the joy of the table. Patricia and David set out to build something that didn’t exist yet: a wine genuinely crafted for people making that same choice, one that never felt like a consolation prize. Solubrae is the product of that lived experience, built by two people who wanted the same elegant and celebratory pour they’d always loved, minus the part that no longer served them.

Daylight: Afternoon, Sunlit, Citrus-Forward

Daylight, made with 100% Sauvignon Blanc, is the wine for the parts of the day when the sun is doing most of the work. Crisp, citrusy, and finishing dry, it’s built for patio dining, fish tacos, fresh salads, ceviche, and light cheeses, the kind of food that wants a wine to stay bright and get out of the way, not compete for attention. Think a long lunch that turns into an afternoon, plates passed around a table outside, yacht rock drifting from a speaker somewhere nearby.

That citrus-driven acidity is also what makes Daylight so easy to stretch into a spritzer, just a splash of soda and a few slices of cucumber or peach, without losing its shape. It’s a wine that was made to be casual on purpose. Nothing about Daylight asks for formality; everything about it is built for the kind of afternoon that doesn’t have an agenda.

Sundown: Golden Hour, Fruit Forward and a Little Char

Where Daylight is midday ease, Sundown, made with Pinot Grigio and a touch of Pinot Noir, is the shift into evening, the point where the light turns gold and the grill’s already going. Sundown was built to stand up to lightly charred meats, charcuterie, and roasted vegetables, with real texture and a lingering fruit and melon character that plays well with a little smoke. It’s the bottle for the back porch, friends pulling up chairs, someone’s main squeeze leaning in close, reggae or a vintage classic rock record setting the tempo and warming up the evening.

Sundown has also picked up real industry recognition, earning a Double Gold medal and 96 points at the 2026 International Non-Alcoholic Competition. That matters less as a badge and more as confirmation that the flavor holds up under real scrutiny, not just around a casual table. Sundown has become the go-to bottle for celebrations precisely because it does double duty: refined enough for the toast, relaxed enough for the cookout.

Moonrise: Candlelight, Barbera, After Dark

Moonrise, arriving soon, is Solubrae’s move after dark. Built from 100% Barbera, a grape known for natural acidity and dark fruit character, Moonrise is being crafted for tapas, pizza, roasted vegetables, and roasted meats, food with a little weight and char to it. This is the wine for a room with candles lit, jazz or blues low in the background, maybe something leaning into electro house once the night picks up. It’s structured enough to hold its own next to a real meal, without tipping into the heaviness that can make a red feel like too much for anything other than a formal dinner.

Moonrise rounds out the collection’s arc from bright afternoon to smoky sunset to something more intimate and after hours, proof that Solubrae’s approach to flavor isn’t about ticking varietal boxes, but about matching a wine’s character to the mood of the room it’s poured in.

Celebrate: Sparkling, Zesty, Built for the Toast

Celebrate is Solubrae’s new sparkling white and made from 100% Sauvignon Blanc. It’s exactly what its name promises: crisp, zesty, and dry, with a touch of yuzu that gives it a little brightness and lift. It was made to sit alongside seafood and cheese platters, but really, Celebrate is built for the moment itself, whether that’s the first bottle opened at a party, the toast nobody planned but everyone’s glad happened, or the holiday table that needs something with bubbles in it.

Celebrate exists so that no one has to sit out the ritual of popping something open. It’s meant to be poured freely and shared widely, whether that’s a milestone birthday or a random Tuesday that turned into something worth marking.

A Collection Built Around Real Moments

What ties Daylight, Sundown, Moonrise, and Celebrate together isn’t a shared vineyard or a single winemaker’s signature. It’s the idea that wine should be built around the moment it’s meant for. Daylight’s bright citrus belongs to sunny afternoons and patio lunches. Sundown’s textured fruit belongs to golden hour and the grill. Moonrise’s structured Barbera character belongs to candlelit rooms and late-night music. Celebrate’s zesty lift belongs to the toast, whenever and wherever it happens.

That’s a different way of organizing a wine collection than the industry is used to, one built around culinary pairing and atmosphere rather than complexity. It’s also, not coincidentally, rooted in Solubrae’s own origin story: a wine that never asked anyone to give up the ritual, the flavor, or the occasion, just the alcohol.

Four wines, four moments, one table. Whether it’s fish tacos in the sun, charred vegetables at unset, tapas by candlelight, or a toast that can’t wait, Solubrae was built to be there, made with real care in California, ready to match whatever the moment calls for.