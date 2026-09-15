The Daily Pour is excited to unveil The Daily Pour Picks, a new virtual bottle shop that’s built around the people you trust for recommendations.

The Daily Pour Picks is a curated online store where Dani Kelaty (The Whisky Pour), Pedro Wolfe (The Tequila Pour) and Elissa Dunn (Hellqueen Cocktails / The Cocktail Pour) hand-select bottles for U.S. customers to buy and have shipped to their door. Every listing carries a description written by the creator themselves, in their own voice, rather than the boilerplate copy typical of most bottle shop sites.

You already watch them open bottles. You already trust their palate. Now you can drink what they drink.

What’s Available

The curated selection leans into whiskey and tequila, the categories Dani and Pedro cover, but there’s also a lineup of vodkas, gins, rums and liqueurs rounding things out. Some picks are widely available bottles the creators adore. Future selections will include barrel selections sourced exclusively for The Daily Pour — bottles that won’t turn up on a retail shelf anywhere else.

Events Tie-In

The shop isn’t limited to browsing from home. The Daily Pour Picks will tie directly into our live events, Whiskey Washback, Arte Agave, Whiskey Riot and Rum Festival & Congress, where attendees will be able to buy bottles featured at the events and have them shipped afterward, rather than carrying heavy bottles with them throughout the night. Each event will have an on-site activation where attendees can check off the bottles they want at a handout or checkout station, with the order fulfilled and shipped from there.

Learn more and explore the shop at thedailypourpicks.com!