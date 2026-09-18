The Case for a Smaller, Better Hemp Cocktail

There is no shortage of innovation in functional beverages right now, which means simply putting an interesting ingredient into a can is no longer enough to make the drink itself appealing to consumers and stand out on shelves or in ad space.

At Bimble, we think the next stage of the category will be defined less by novelty and more by refinement: how thoughtfully a beverage is formulated, how good it actually tastes, how naturally it fits into someone’s life, and whether every decision inside the package feels like it was made for a reason.

That philosophy has led us toward a somewhat unusual approach. We make an 8-ounce hemp cocktail, sweeten it with raw Vermont honey, offer three garden-inspired flavors, and obsess over what we actually make rather than what we could make, avoiding expanding the lineup by simply chasing trends.

In a category that often celebrates more, we’ve made a conscious bet on better.

Honey Is a Hero Ingredient, Not a Workaround

Sweetness is one of the easiest parts of a beverage to overlook, because consumers tend to think about the result rather than the ingredients doing the work.

Bimble is just the opposite.

From the beginning, honey has been fundamental to Bimble, not because we wanted a natural-sweetener talking point on the side of the can, but because we genuinely believe it makes a better drink.

There are plenty of ways to make a beverage sweet. Traditional sugar certainly works, but it can also leave a drink feeling heavy, particularly when you’re consuming an entire can. On the other end of the spectrum are the increasingly common alternative sweeteners and sugar substitutes, which can reduce sugar content but often bring their own flavor characteristics or lingering aftertaste.

Our approach was simpler: if a drink needs sweetness, why shouldn’t the sweetener itself be an ingredient that accentuates taste, rather than a mask to hide it?

Raw Vermont honey gives Bimble sweetness, but it also brings texture, depth, and its own flavor to the formulation. It interacts with each of our flavors (cucumber, melon, lime, blueberry, lemon, ginger, grapefruit, basil, and mint) rather than simply covering them up.

Incorporating our sweetness into the flavor is important to us because we’re making a complete drink, not simply a delivery mechanism for THC.

The THC matters, of course. The formulation matters. The dosage matters. But if the first thing we’re asking you to do is take a sip, that sip better justify itself. After all, we’re making a drink –– it should be drinkable!

Why We Chose Eight Ounces

We have a similarly strong opinion about can size.

Twelve ounces has become such a familiar beverage format that it feels like the default, but we don’t think every drink benefits from being bigger simply because consumers are accustomed to seeing more liquid in the package.

Bimble comes in an 8-ounce can because it allows for serving to be intentional.

It’s lighter in your hand, easier to put in a cooler or bring along for an evening, and compact enough that finishing even a 10mg can doesn’t become its own project.

There is also a formulation advantage. When comparing two beverages that each contain 10mg of THC, placing those 10mg into 8 ounces creates a more concentrated drink than stretching the same dose across 12 ounces. You’re getting the level you selected in a smaller, more deliberate serving. We tend to think about Bimble more like a cocktail in that respect.

A great cocktail isn’t improved by making the glass 25-50% larger. The goal is to get the proportions right, create something satisfying, and serve exactly as much as the experience calls for.

Why should a hemp cocktail be any different?

(And the best part of our compact size is that it allows you to spend more time with friends, and less time running to the bathroom!)

Three Flavors Is a Feature

The functional beverage aisle has also trained us to associate innovation with proliferation: another flavor, another limited edition, another formulation, another SKU.

We’re not opposed to experimentation, but we’ve chosen a different measure of progress.

Bimble currently comes in three flavors—Cucumber Melon Lime, Blueberry Lemon Ginger, and Grapefruit Basil Mint—with each available across our 1mg, 5mg, and 10mg THC levels.

Those combinations were inspired by the personal garden of our brand’s founders, and they’re intentionally more layered than the familiar single-note fruit flavors that dominate many beverage categories. They also take work to get right, particularly when you’re asking delicate ingredients, honey, cannabinoids, carbonation, and the rest of the formulation to coexist precisely, with continuity in every can.

So we focus.

We don’t have seven flavors because our goal isn’t to hit every popular flavor profile. Our goal is to make flavors that we can make exceptionally well, and then give customers control over the parts of the experience that actually matter to them: which flavor they want, what THC level fits them, what package size makes sense, and how frequently they want it delivered.

When we have another flavor that achieves this very high bar, we promise that you’ll be the first to know.

Obsession Is Part of the Formulation

Our obsession with good drinks extends well beyond the recipe.

We take pride in being deeply embedded in the Bimble production process, down to being physically present through the entire manufacturing run and, on more than one occasion, quite literally sleeping at the factory while a run is underway (and on one occasion having our COO drive halfway across the country, and back, to deliver a key ingredient). From top to bottom, quality from molecule to filled can is a mantra that lives in the DNA of the Bimble brand.

There are certainly more comfortable ways to build a beverage company.

But we believe there should be a reason the consumer picks up our can in the first place, why they choose the can again, and why they recommend it to their friends and family. Sure, the package, the design, and the marketing should draw customers in; but why should they stay? Why should they finish the can and then bring one over to their neighbor? Because they taste the difference, they taste the commitment, and they get out what we put in –– effort, care, process, and the undying devotion to serving only the best and highest quality product.

Our customers sit across the spectrum of the human condition. Whether the day on which they open that first Bimble is a good one or bad one, we stake our brand on the bet that every customer should finish their can and think: This day was better with a Bimble.