TikTok has seen plenty of bizarre beds lately. Beds made of pancakes. Beds made of eggs. Beds made of dumplings. Beds made of cake. Beds made of fruit. Beds made of just about anything someone can imagine.

But one creator apparently decided to take the trend out of the world of AI and actually build a bed out of beer bottles.

The bizarre creation has gone massively viral. A TikTok posted by a user named Feng Qingyang has surpassed 80 million views and 6.9 million likes, showing a man climbing into a full-size bed apparently constructed from real beer bottles.

And he commits to the bit.

The video begins with the man walking toward the bed wearing a pair of slippers made from beer bottles. He steps out of the bottle slippers, climbs into the bottle bed and pulls a beer-bottle “blanket” over himself before settling in.

The entire thing looks ridiculous, which is surely the point.

The video is a real-life spin on a bizarre TikTok format that has become increasingly common: AI-generated videos asking viewers which fantastical bed they would sleep in. The videos typically cycle through a series of impossible beds made from foods, drinks or other objects, often accompanied by captions such as “your month, your bed.”

Feng Qingyang’s video takes that same concept and gives it a decidedly more labor-intensive treatment.

Rather than generating a surreal bed with AI, the creator appears to have physically assembled one. The headboard and mattress are covered with rows of beer bottles, while the blanket is made from bottles that appear to be tied together with strings.

The result has left TikTok viewers simultaneously impressed and amused.

The video’s top comment, with more than a million likes, simply says, “your month your bed,” referencing the AI-bed trend that inspired the concept.

Another comment, liked more than 490,000 times, gets at the reason this particular video stands out: “see? we don’t need ai.”

That’s why this video has resonated so deeply. In a time where many people are against an AI movement that is rapid and seems like it could be uncontrollable, threatening jobs and perhaps humanity itself, it’s nice to see someone do something in real life, without the aid of AI. The absurd amount of time and effort it certainly took if the video is as real as it looks is entirely the point here: AI aids efficiency. But when you take your time and do things slowly and on your own, they have more meaning. Even something as silly and impractical as making a bed out of beer bottles.