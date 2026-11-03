Diageo Cancels 2026 Special Releases Scotch Whisky Collection

Diageo has canceled its 2026 Special Releases Scotch whisky collection, pausing the annual series after 24 years.

The company confirmed the decision to The Spirits Business, saying it had “paused its Special Releases collection for the year.”

Diageo said it made the move as it “takes the time to review feedback to ensure that any future offerings meet the current needs of its consumers and customers”.

The annual collection typically features limited-edition, often cask-strength Scotch whiskies from across Diageo’s portfolio. Releases have historically included expressions from sought-after distilleries such as Talisker, Lagavulin and Caol Ila, as well as whiskies from the now-reopened Port Ellen and Brora distilleries.

The Special Releases debuted in 2001 with three bottlings, including the first Port Ellen edition. The following year’s collection expanded to seven expressions and introduced Brora. From 2003 through 2017, the series generally featured nine to 11 whiskies each year, with Port Ellen and Brora appearing regularly.

Both distilleries disappeared from the collection in 2018 after Diageo announced plans to reopen them the previous year.

In 2019, the company introduced an annual theme for the collection, with eight bottlings typically sharing a label design. The most recent editions were Spirited Xchange Second Edition in 2024 and Horizons Unbound in 2025.

The cancellation comes as Diageo continues a significant restructuring effort under CEO Dave Lewis. The company has pledged to eliminate 2,000 jobs across its global operations since last year, including 150 positions in Ireland and 305 in North America. It also closed the Portland Aviation Gin distillery in July.