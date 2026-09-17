Apothic Wines is teaming up with Heidi Klum for a Halloween campaign that includes limited-edition wine “blood bags,” social content and a chance for one fan to attend Klum’s annual Halloween party.

The Apothic x Heidi Klum Type ‘A’ Blood Bags are designed as wine-drinking collectibles modeled after medical blood bags. The two-pack costs $10.31 and comes in a custom red cooler. The bags are intended to be filled with Apothic Red and are available only to U.S. consumers age 21 and older.

The first release is scheduled for Thursday night at 10:31 p.m. ET through ApothicBloodTypeA.com, while supplies last. Apothic says a second drop will be announced through its social channels, with the first clue pointing fans “look to the full moon.”

The partnership also gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at Klum’s preparations for her Halloween celebration. Apothic says Klum will share costume clues, hosting tips, fan reactions and creator content through the brand’s social channels.

Klum’s Halloween party is celebrating its 25th annual edition this year, and Apothic is an official sponsor.

Fans can also enter a sweepstakes for the chance to attend the party with a guest. The entry period runs through Sept. 27 at ApothicBloodTypeA.com, where participants are asked to share how they plan to celebrate Halloween with Apothic.

“My Halloween motto has always been: go BIG or go home!” Klum said in a news release. “I love that Apothic has so much fun with Halloween, and honestly, even the bottle feels like it was made for the holiday.”

The campaign is built around Apothic’s “You Deserve an A” theme, with the “Type ‘A’” name referring to the brand’s push for consumers to bring their “A Game” to Halloween. Apothic notes that the blood-bag design is a Halloween collectible and is not a medical product or intended for medical use.

“Apothic set out to be different from the start, creating wines that stand apart from traditional expectations,” Marshall Dawson, vice president of marketing at Gallo, said. “That same spirit is what turns an ordinary night into something extraordinary — and there’s no better night for that than Halloween.”

Apothic Red, the wine featured in the blood bags, is a blend of Zinfandel, Syrah, Merlot and other varietals. The brand describes the wine as having blueberry and boysenberry flavors with vanilla and mocha notes.

Apothic Red is available nationwide for a suggested retail price of $10.99 per 750-milliliter bottle at 13.5% ABV.