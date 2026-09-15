The spirits juggernaut behind Buffalo Trace and Pappy Van Winkle is reviving a historic name in Kentucky bourbon at a fraction of the price of its contemporaries.

On Tuesday, Sazerac announced the launch of Glenmore Kentucky Straight Bourbon and Glenmore Kentucky Straight Rye, a pair of whiskeys that pay homage to one of the oldest distilleries in the spirits firm’s ever-expanding portfolio.

Glenmore — not to be confused with Old Glenmore, or any number of other Scotch whisky brands that begin with “Glen” — was a distillery founded in Owensboro, Kentucky, in the late 19th century. Throughout its over 120-year production history, the facility earned its reputation with flagship brands like Kentucky Tavern and Yellowstone Bourbon, and at one point became one of the few licensed distilleries to bottle medicinal whiskey during Prohibition.

The distillery wound down operations in 1973, exchanged hands to Guinness in 1991 and was eventually purchased by Sazerac in 2009. Though it’s still operated under the Glenmore name, the facility is nowadays used mainly as a bottling plant and the unexpected home of a corporate art collection. The name nonetheless lives on. Collectors can purchase original-era Glenmore bottles for as much as $7,000, with even the brand’s standard six-year bourbon reselling for around $700, at minimum.

Sazerac’s revival takes things in a different direction. For one, Glenmore Rye and Glenmore Bourbon are inspired by, not produced at, the Glenmore Distillery, and are not made from an original-era mashbill or recipe. What’s more, both of the whiskeys are bottled at 100 proof, both are non-age-stated and both cost a mere $20 per bottle.

Glenmore Bourbon is said to balance notes of crème brûlée, toasted marshmallow, vanilla custard, caramelized sugar and toasted pecan, while the Rye reportedly offers classic rye spice balanced by black pepper, toasted grain and subtle sweetness. The Bourbon is now available at retailers, bars and restaurants in the Sazerac distribution network, while the Rye is expected to hit shelves sometime this month.

“The Glenmore name has an incredible history, and we’re honored to help write its next chapter,” Lauren Selman, Global Growth and Innovation Director at Sazerac, remarked in a news release. “There is an entrepreneurial spirit and willingness to innovate that define the Distillery’s history, and we saw an opportunity to give those qualities new life. We’re excited to whiskey fans to try this release and celebrate this new era with us!”