The Van Winkle family and Buffalo Trace Distillery have announced the 2026 release of the Van Winkle Whiskey Collection, bringing back six limited-production bourbon and rye whiskeys ranging from 10 to 23 years old.

The collection will be distributed to retailers, bars and restaurants across the United States through Sazerac’s distribution network. Suggested retail prices range from $169.99 for Old Rip Van Winkle Bourbon 10-Year-Old to $499.99 for Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve Bourbon 23-Year-Old.

The 2026 lineup comprises:

Old Rip Van Winkle Bourbon 10-Year-Old: $169.99

Van Winkle Special Reserve Bourbon 12-Year-Old: $199.99

Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve Bourbon 15-Year-Old: $299.99

Van Winkle Family Reserve Rye 13-Year-Old: $299.99

Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve Bourbon 20-Year-Old: $399.99

Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve Bourbon 23-Year-Old: $499.99

The Van Winkle collection is produced in partnership with Buffalo Trace Distillery in Frankfort, Kentucky. The Van Winkle family and Buffalo Trace Master Distiller Harlen Wheatley select barrels for each expression based on the standards established for the individual whiskeys.

“Every year, we look forward to the opportunity to share these whiskeys with people who have followed our family’s story and appreciate the time and care behind each bottle,” Preston Van Winkle, vice president and fourth-generation member of Old Rip Van Winkle Distillery, said in a news release. “There are no shortcuts when you’re talking about whiskey that has spent this many years aging.”

The six expressions remain consistent from year to year, but the producers say individual barrels can develop differently during maturation. As a result, the family considers each annual bottling distinct from previous releases.

The youngest whiskey in the 2026 collection is the 10-year-old Old Rip Van Winkle Bourbon. Its profile features vanilla, caramel, pecan and seasoned oak, with cherry and wheat on the palate and a long finish marked by fruit, spice and oak tannins, according to the brand.

The 12-year-old Van Winkle Special Reserve Bourbon is said to offer dried mango, spiced peach and cocoa alongside honey, seasoned oak and tobacco. The finish is described as dry and warm.

Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve Bourbon 15-Year-Old carries a $299.99 suggested retail price and, according to the brand, combines caramel corn and vanilla with leather, seasoned oak and fruit. The 20-year-old version is priced at $399.99 and is said to feature citrus zest, sherry, dried fruit and vanilla.

At the top of the collection, Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve Bourbon 23-Year-Old carries a $499.99 suggested retail price. Its tasting notes includes apple and cherry, caramel, mature oak, tobacco and chocolate, with pronounced wood character and a long caramel-driven finish.

The sixth release, Van Winkle Family Reserve Rye 13-Year-Old, is also priced at $299.99. The whiskey features chestnut, vanilla and fruit on the nose, followed by cocoa, vanilla, spice and white pepper on the palate.

The Van Winkle family traces its whiskey roots to the late 19th century, when Julian P. “Pappy” Van Winkle Sr. began working in the Louisville whiskey business. He later became associated with Stitzel-Weller Distillery, which opened in 1935.

The family partnered with Buffalo Trace in 2002. Today, Van Winkle whiskey is crafted and aged at Buffalo Trace under the partnership between the two companies.

“I’ve had the privilege of watching this collection become something that means a great deal not only to our family, but to people around the world,” said Julian P. Van Winkle III, president of Old Rip Van Winkle Distillery. “For me, each bottle is a connection to the generations who came before us and to the patience, pride and traditions they passed down.”

The 2026 Van Winkle collection will be released in limited quantities across the U.S., with availability and retail pricing varying by market.

The Van Winkle family and Buffalo Trace caution consumers to purchase bottles through licensed retailers and other authorized sellers, noting that secondary-market purchases can carry increased risks of counterfeit products and fraud.