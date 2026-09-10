Two-time Grammy Award winner Sabrina Carpenter is doubling down on her Scotch whisky partnership with a limited-edition bottling that will gradually make its way across the globe.

On Tuesday, Johnnie Walker unveiled a redesign of its flagship Black Label whisky inspired by the pop star’s most recent album, “Man’s Best Friend.” The reimagining features a bespoke, baby-blue colorway, miniature paw prints on the label, an embossed golden heart and other pint-sized flourishes paying homage to Carpenter’s career.

“I adore creating little surprises for my fans, and this felt like such a cool way to bring the world of ‘Man’s Best Friend’ to life,” Carpenter remarked in a news release. “I love telling stories beyond music, so getting to put my own spin on something as iconic as the Johnnie Walker Black Label bottle was such a fun challenge. I can’t wait for everyone to see all the little details.”

The liquid contained within is standard Johnnie Walker Black Label: A 12-year-old blend sourced from various distilleries, bottled at 86 proof and sold for around $35 to $40 (parent company Diageo assures the Sabrina Carpenter edition will roll out at the same recommended retail price as its regular counterpart). If you’ve never had a chance to try Black Label for yourself, feel free to check out our review here. It’s one of the most widely distributed whiskies in the world, and a ubiquitious right of passage for anyone getting into Scotch for the first time.

The Sabrina Carpenter edition is now available throughout Great Britain in both 700-milliliter and 750-milliliter formats, and is scheduled to roll out across Mexico, India, Europe and Asia Pacific. A Johnnie Walker representative said that the bottle will hit the United States sometime next year, though the brand has yet to provide an exact date.

The “Espresso” pop star signed on as the face of Johnnie Walker almost exactly a year ago. The first leg of the campaign set up shop at select locations on Carpenter’s then-ongoing Short n’ Sweet tour, where attendees were invited to try signature cocktails like the Short n’ Sour, the Go Go Highball and the Man(hattan)’s Best Friend.

“Stepping into this next chapter of my music has been such a thrill. It feels more confident and a lot more unapologetic,” Carpenter said at the time. “This partnership is about celebrating boldly, pushing boundaries, and moving forward with purpose.”