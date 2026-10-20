Diageo has apologized after a chemical spill from one of its Scottish distilleries devastated a stretch of river in Moray, killing thousands of fish and other wildlife.

Caustic soda from Diageo’s Cardhu distillery entered Knockando Burn, a tributary of the River Spey, in May. The spill severely damaged about 1.2 miles of the waterway, raising concerns about its long-term recovery.

The incident could also lead to enforcement action. The Scottish Environment Protection Agency said its investigation remains ongoing and that it will consider appropriate action once it is complete, including a possible referral to prosecutors.

“We are sincerely sorry for the damage caused to the local environment and the impact on river users and the wider community,” a Diageo spokesperson said, according to the Telegraph.

The company said it has strengthened its environmental controls and is discussing a long-term plan to help restore the affected area.

Duncan Ferguson, director of the Spey Fishery Board, described the spill as one of the worst incidents he had witnessed in 36 years working on the river. He warned that the affected stretch had been effectively “destroyed” and could take years to recover.

“It’s a tragic event. It’s a really bad outcome, and it didn’t have to happen,” Ferguson said.

The River Spey is known for its wild salmon and attracts anglers from across Britain. It also runs through one of Scotland’s best-known whisky-producing regions, where numerous distilleries operate along its banks.

Diageo’s portfolio includes major spirits brands such as Johnnie Walker, Guinness, Smirnoff, Tanqueray and Baileys, as well as Scotch whisky brands including Lagavulin, Talisker and Oban.

SEPA said it would consider enforcement action in line with its policies and the legislation available to it. If the agency determines that a potential offense meets the criteria for prosecution, it can refer the case to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service, which decides whether to prosecute.

The investigation has not yet concluded, and no final decision on enforcement action has been announced.