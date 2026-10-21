What Are the Best Waters in the World? Winners Announced at the Inaugural Water Choice Awards

The Daily Pour has named the winners of the inaugural Water Choice Awards. A panel of five judges tasted 49 entries across seven categories, from still mineral water to coconut water, and awarded 9 Double Golds, 16 Golds, 18 Silvers and 6 Bronzes.

Three Bays, Lava’s Mineral Water, One Tree Mineral Water, mainelove, Freya Water, Larkfire Wild Water Sparkling, Free Bird Southern Sparkling Spring Water, Mount Warning Mineral Water and Splendor Water took Double Gold.

How the Water Choice Awards were judged

Commercially produced water from anywhere in the world was eligible, and every entry submitted on time was judged. Head Judge Ashley Epperson, a Water Sommelier and co-founder of Salacious Drinks, led a panel that also included Cameron Smith (Water Sommelier, Tea Master and Maitre du Fromage), Preston Boyer (Water Sommelier and founder of Liquid Life Wellness Water), Laura Silverman (founder of Zero Proof Nation) and Estelle Bossy (Beverage Director and experienced mixologist).

Each category was evaluated by at least three judges. Tasting was blind and conducted by category, with beverages served in coded glasses and no visible bottles. Judges scored each water from 1 to 10 on taste alone, then reached a consensus on a final medal: Double Gold, Gold, Silver or Bronze.

Two categories also looked beyond the glass. Most Sustainable Bottled Water considered packaging material and weight, along with recycled content. Best Bottled Water That Gives Back considered how much each bottle contributes to the community and the total the brand has given over the past 10 years.

Here is the full list of medalists:

Non-Carbonated Water

Double Gold

• Three Bays Still Mineral Water

• Lava’s Mineral Water

• One Tree Mineral Water

• mainelove Perfectly Still Water

• Freya Water

Gold

• AQUA Carpatica Natural Spring Water

• Adobe Mountain Still Mineral Spring Water

• CHORQ Premium Signature Still Natural Artesian Spring Water

• First Still

• Free Bird Southern Still Spring Water

Silver

• EIRA Still

• Finebio Jirisan 1915

• Larkfire Wild Water

• Loonen Spring Sourced Still Water

• Mount Warning Mineral Water Perfectly Still

• Splendor Still Water

• Wilderness Still Water

Bronze

• Oconee Valley Natural Artesian Water

Natural Sparkling Water

Double Gold

• Free Bird Southern Sparkling Spring Water

• Larkfire Wild Water Sparkling

Gold

• AQUA Carpatica Naturally Sparkling Natural Mineral Water

Silver

• Richard’s Rainwater Sparkling 12oz

Sparkling Water

Gold

• Adobe Mountain Sparkling Mineral Spring Water

• First Sparkling

• Three Bays Sparkling Mineral Water

• Wilderness Mountain Water Sparkling

Silver

• CHORQ Premium Signature Sparkling Natural Artesian Spring Water

• Mount Warning Mineral Water Lightly Sparkling 750 mL

• Splendor Sparkling Water

• Wilderness Smooth Sparkling

Flavored Water

Gold

• Strange Water Natural Coconut Water

Flavored Sparkling Water

Gold

• Strange Water Sparkling Coconut Water

• Wilderness Sparkling Grapefruit

• Wilderness Sparkling Lemon

• Yaru Flavoured Sparkling Mineral Water, Kakadu Plum

Silver

• Crunchy Sparkling Wellness Water

• Lapo’s Non-Alcoholic Sparkling Negroni Water

• Wilderness Sparkling Lime

• Yaru Flavoured Sparkling Mineral Water, Finger Lime

• Yaru Flavoured Sparkling Mineral Water, Wild Berry

Bronze

• Cómo No Mango Chile

• Cómo Pineapple Tamarind

• Cómo Prickly Pear and Lime

• Crunchy Sparkling Wellness Water

• Yaru Flavoured Sparkling Mineral Water, Blood Orange

Most Sustainable Bottled Water

Double Gold

• Mount Warning Mineral Water Perfectly Still

Silver

• Richard’s Rainwater Still 16oz Can

Best Bottled Water That Gives Back

Double Gold

• Splendor Water

Gold

• Yaru Still Mineral Water