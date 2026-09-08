Call it a liquid lunchbox: Best-selling flavored whiskey maker Skrewball is finally bringing peanut butter & jelly to the liquor aisle.

On Tuesday, the brand announced the launch of Skrewball Peanut Butter & Strawberry Jelly, its first flavor innovation since hitting the market in 2018. The so-called Original Peanut Butter Whiskey will now be sold alongside a 70-proof little brother that it describes as “a natural evolution on one of the world’s favorite sandwiches.”

Usually, this is the point in the article where we’d provide some official tasting notes from the brand. We don’t think that’ll be necessary for this one.

The brand’s new flavored whiskey will be available in the U.S. this month in 100-milliliter cans and 50-milliliter shooters, priced at $3.99 and $1.99, respectively. Like standard Skrewball, the liquid is bottled at 35% ABV.

“Drinkers want big flavor, and we wanted to deliver it in a tiny can,” Steve and Brittany Yeng, co-founders of Skrewball Whiskey, said in a news release. “Throw it in your cooler or back pocket, crack one open with a friend, and enjoy the nostalgic combination. The unexpected is what Skrewball does best, and this sets the stage for where our brand is heading next.”

The announcement comes amid an unexpected boom in flavored whiskey taking the United States by storm. The prolific Jack Daniel’s announced that its recently launched Tennessee Blackberry helped propel parent company Brown-Forman into a better-than-expected sales quarter that topped Wall Street expectations by over $30 million. The sweet cinnamon-flavored Fireball has also caught the innovation itch, releasing its first flavor extensions in Blazin’ Apple and Torch’d Vanilla.

“Skrewball has always challenged expectations around what whiskey can be, and PB&J is a natural expression of that spirit,” added Richard Black, managing director of Pernod Ricard’s North American Distillers. “By taking a flavor combination that consumers know and love and reimagining it through our signature peanut butter whiskey, we’re continuing to push flavored whiskey in unexpected directions. The result is a playful, nostalgic take on a classic pairing that feels unmistakably Skrewball.”

Even in the once ultra-niche world of peanut butter spirits, things have started to get competitive. Skrewball is up for grabs on liquor store shelves alongside similarly flavored products from Ole Smoky, Sheep Dog, Stillhouse and Chica Chida, the latter of which is a Mexican-made peanut butter agave spirit backed by Barstool Sports alum Caleb Pressley.