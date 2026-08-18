For nearly two decades, Fireball was synonymous with its signature product: A mildly spicy, abundantly sweet cinnamon-flavored whisky found at college campuses and bachelor parties across the country. All of that changed last fall when the brand rolled out its first-ever flavor extension in Blazin’ Apple, which hit the ground running with a marketing campaign starring “Parks and Recreation” and “Sonic” comedian Ben Schwartz.

Now, the famed flavored whisky maker is once again venturing into the unknown.

On Tuesday, Fireball announced the introduction of Fireball Torch’d Vanilla, a limited-edition offering said to blend flavors of vanilla, toasted marshmallow, smoky oak and baking spice with the brand’s classic cinnamon finish.

The brand has likened it to a “gooey cinnamon spiced cupcake with an unmistakable kiss from the fire(ball)” — though if we’re being completely honest, we couldn’t tell you exactly what that tastes like. Unlike cinnamon and apple, a classic combination if there ever was one, there aren’t many desserts that combine cinnamon with marshmallow or vanilla. That makes the new flavor something of an unexpected gamble, even if it’ll surely be a hit with Fireball devotees.

“We had a feeling that there was a bolder, hotter side of vanilla just waiting to be set free,” Danny Suich, Global Brand Director of Fireball, said in a news release. “Fireball Torch’d Vanilla is the perfect bottle to warm things up as the days get shorter. It’s only here for a limited time, so try it now or spend the rest of the year hearing about what you missed.”

Fireball Torch’d Vanilla is bottled at 66 proof and will be available at participating retailers starting this September. The flavor will only be sold in 50-milliliter and 750-milliliter formats, priced at $0.99 and $14.99, respectively. There will also be a 10-pack of 50ml bottles available for around $10.

The release represents the latest push from parent company Sazerac into the lucrative world of flavored spirits and ready-to-drink cocktails. On Monday, the Louisiana-based firm shelled out a reported $675 million to acquire Au Vodka, a popular British brand known for its Pink Lemonade, Black Grape and Strawberry Milkshake-flavored offerings. The firm has also spent significant sums on BuzzBallz, vodka-spiked Shirley Temple brand Dirty Shirley and the influencer-backed SipMARGs.