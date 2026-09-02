Basil Hayden’s New Bourbon Is Finished in 20-Year-Old Cognac Casks

David MorrowSep 2nd, 2026, 7:19 pm
Basil Hayden Cognac Cask

(Photo: Basil Hayden)

On Wednesday, Basil Hayden added a French twist to its bourbon lineup with the release of Basil Hayden Cognac Cask Reserve, a limited-edition bourbon finished in French oak casks that previously held Cognac for 20-25 years.

The new expression is available now at select retailers for a suggested retail price of $49.99. It is distilled from Basil Hayden’s signature high-rye mashbill bottled at the usual 80 proof, but according to the brand, the Cognac cask finish adds notes of dried fruit, caramel and additional oak character.

According to the brand, Cognac Cask Reserve is the first Basil Hayden expression to “reimagine the brand’s approachable high-rye profile as a passport to flavors from around the world.”

“Basil Hayden Cognac Cask reflects our commitment to honoring the brand’s original bourbon while continuing to explore what’s possible within the category,” Freddie Noe, eighth generation master distiller at the James B. Beam Distilling Co., said in a news release. “This expression was thoughtfully crafted to deliver a distinctive yet approachable experience. French Cognac casks let us take our Basil Hayden signature profile that people know and love and put a twist on it, and we’re incredibly proud to share it with bourbon and cognac drinkers alike.”

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David Morrow - Editor In Chief

David Morrow is a whiskey critic and the Editor In Chief of The Daily Pour and has been with the company since 2021. David has worked in journalism since 2015 and has had bylines at Sports Illustrated, Def Pen, the Des Moines Register and the Quad City Times. David holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from Saint Louis University and a Master of Science in Journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. When he’s not tasting the newest exciting beverages, David enjoys spending time with his wife and dog, watching sports, traveling and checking out breweries.

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