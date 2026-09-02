The U.S. House of Representatives has delayed an impending federal crackdown on hemp-derived cannabinoid products, giving the hemp beverage industry roughly one additional month to push for a permanent regulatory framework.

The House voted 370-48 on Sept. 1 to approve H.R. 6500, the Continuing Appropriations and Extensions Act, 2027. The bill extends federal funding through Dec. 11 and moves the effective date of new federal hemp restrictions from Nov. 12 to Dec. 11.

The Senate previously approved the legislation 90-6 on Aug. 8, sending the measure back to the House with amendments.

The Hemp Beverage Alliance, a trade group representing 375 members in the U.S. and Canada, welcomed the House vote and said the delay gives Congress additional time to establish federal rules for hemp beverages.

“The hemp beverage industry looks forward to working with Congress to create a regulatory framework that protects public health, keeps products away from minors, and permanently removes the bad actors that sell untested, high-potency, copycat gummies and candies that target children,” Christopher Lackner, founder and president of the Hemp Beverage Alliance, said in a statement.

The organization pointed to states including Minnesota, Louisiana, New Jersey and Kentucky as examples of markets where hemp beverages are already regulated.

“Hemp beverages are increasingly popular among responsible adults,” Lackner said, adding that alcohol distributors and retailers are already selling the products in 28 states that regulate the category.

What the Hemp Ban Delay Means

The federal restrictions were originally set to take effect Nov. 12 under legislation passed in 2025. The changes would significantly narrow the federal definition of hemp and affect a range of hemp-derived cannabinoid products, including beverages.

The new deadline gives lawmakers until Dec. 11 to consider alternatives, including proposals that would establish a federal regulatory system instead of imposing broad restrictions.

One such proposal is the HEMP Act, introduced by Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Va., which seeks to establish federal guardrails for hemp-derived cannabinoid products. Separately, Reps. Beth Van Duyne, R-Texas, and Greg Landsman, D-Ohio, recently introduced legislation specifically aimed at creating regulatory standards for hemp-derived beverages.

In July, Reps. Andy Barr (R-Ky.) and Angie Craig (D-Minn.) unveiled the Lawful Hemp Protection Act, a proposal intended to legalize, regulate and tax hemp-derived cannabinoid products while establishing national standards for manufacturing, labeling, sales and distribution.

The Hemp Beverage Alliance said regulation could address safety and youth-access concerns while allowing the legal market to continue operating.

The group also cited its recently released industry data report, which it said found 133% growth in hemp beverages. The alliance argues that continued growth under a federal regulatory framework could generate additional jobs, economic activity and tax revenue.

For now, the House action provides the industry with additional time to make that case before the new Dec. 11 deadline.