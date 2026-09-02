Kansas City distillery J. Rieger & Co. is marking National Bourbon Heritage Month with the oldest bourbon it has released in its modern era: Rieger Private Stock 10-Year Straight Bourbon Whiskey.

The new expression will be available exclusively at the J. Rieger & Co. distillery beginning Sept. 19, with fewer than 300 bottles available. The release also marks the return of the historic “Private Stock” label, which the company is reviving for a series of limited, distillery-exclusive releases.

The bourbon comes from just three 10-year-old barrels — the only in Rieger’s inventory, according to Master Distiller Nathan Perry.

“This isn’t manufactured scarcity. This release utilizes the only three 10-year-old barrels we currently have in our inventory,” Perry said in a news release. “It felt important to both honor the history of American Whiskey and the Rieger name by sharing our 10-year Bourbon under the historic ‘Private Stock’ label during National Bourbon Heritage Month.”

A New Chapter for the ‘Private Stock’ Label

The Private Stock name has roots in Rieger’s pre-Prohibition history. According to the distillery, a 1927 federal court ruling allowed the Rieger family to move its personal whiskey inventory from the company’s shuttered facility to their home during Prohibition.

More than a century later, the label is being brought back for a new series of quarterly, distillery-exclusive releases geared at whiskey enthusiasts.

The 10-year bourbon is crafted from Rieger’s Straight Bourbon Whiskey recipe, which is made at the Kansas City distillery using sweet mash fermentation and a combination of column and pot still distillation.

“Our goal has always been to build a collection of exceptional whiskeys that are impeccably made, fairly priced and true to our legacy,” said Andy Rieger, president and co-owner of J. Rieger & Co. “This limited 10-year release showcases what patience, craftsmanship, and our unique approach can bring.”

Rieger Private Stock 10-Year Straight Bourbon Whiskey goes on sale at noon Sept. 19 at the distillery. The company will also host a Private Stock First Pour on Sept. 17, offering ticket holders a guided tasting, appetizers and first access to purchase a bottle.

Founded in Kansas City in 1887, J. Rieger & Co. was once the country’s largest mail-order whiskey house before Prohibition ended its original operation. Andy Rieger, a descendant of founder Jacob Rieger, relaunched the company in 2014 with bartender Ryan Maybee.