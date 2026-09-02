Historic Kansas City Distillery J. Rieger & Co. Unveils Its First 10-Year-Old Bourbon

David MorrowSep 2nd, 2026, 7:33 pm

Rieger 10-Year Bourbon

Kansas City distillery J. Rieger & Co. is marking National Bourbon Heritage Month with the oldest bourbon it has released in its modern era: Rieger Private Stock 10-Year Straight Bourbon Whiskey.

The new expression will be available exclusively at the J. Rieger & Co. distillery beginning Sept. 19, with fewer than 300 bottles available. The release also marks the return of the historic “Private Stock” label, which the company is reviving for a series of limited, distillery-exclusive releases.

The bourbon comes from just three 10-year-old barrels — the only in Rieger’s inventory, according to Master Distiller Nathan Perry.

“This isn’t manufactured scarcity. This release utilizes the only three 10-year-old barrels we currently have in our inventory,” Perry said in a news release. “It felt important to both honor the history of American Whiskey and the Rieger name by sharing our 10-year Bourbon under the historic ‘Private Stock’ label during National Bourbon Heritage Month.”

A New Chapter for the ‘Private Stock’ Label

The Private Stock name has roots in Rieger’s pre-Prohibition history. According to the distillery, a 1927 federal court ruling allowed the Rieger family to move its personal whiskey inventory from the company’s shuttered facility to their home during Prohibition.

More than a century later, the label is being brought back for a new series of quarterly, distillery-exclusive releases geared at whiskey enthusiasts.

The 10-year bourbon is crafted from Rieger’s Straight Bourbon Whiskey recipe, which is made at the Kansas City distillery using sweet mash fermentation and a combination of column and pot still distillation.

“Our goal has always been to build a collection of exceptional whiskeys that are impeccably made, fairly priced and true to our legacy,” said Andy Rieger, president and co-owner of J. Rieger & Co. “This limited 10-year release showcases what patience, craftsmanship, and our unique approach can bring.”

Rieger Private Stock 10-Year Straight Bourbon Whiskey goes on sale at noon Sept. 19 at the distillery. The company will also host a Private Stock First Pour on Sept. 17, offering ticket holders a guided tasting, appetizers and first access to purchase a bottle.

Founded in Kansas City in 1887, J. Rieger & Co. was once the country’s largest mail-order whiskey house before Prohibition ended its original operation. Andy Rieger, a descendant of founder Jacob Rieger, relaunched the company in 2014 with bartender Ryan Maybee.

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David Morrow - Editor In Chief

David Morrow is a whiskey critic and the Editor In Chief of The Daily Pour and has been with the company since 2021. David has worked in journalism since 2015 and has had bylines at Sports Illustrated, Def Pen, the Des Moines Register and the Quad City Times. David holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from Saint Louis University and a Master of Science in Journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. When he’s not tasting the newest exciting beverages, David enjoys spending time with his wife and dog, watching sports, traveling and checking out breweries.

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