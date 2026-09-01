Still Austin Whiskey Co. is set to release its 2026 Fall Bottled in Bond Straight Bourbon Whiskey, an 8-year-old expression that matches the oldest age statement the Texas distillery has released to date.

The limited seasonal bourbon will debut Sept. 12 in Still Austin’s tasting room before expanding to select retail locations. It will be bottled at 100 proof (50% ABV) and carry a suggested retail price of $80 per 750-milliliter bottle.

The bourbon is distilled from a mashbill of 70% white corn, 25% rye and 5% malted barley. Still Austin says the high rye content and white corn were chosen to reflect the character of fall, while the whiskey’s deep amber color evokes autumn leaves.

On the nose, the bourbon offers warm carrot cake, baked plum, dark fruit preserves and toasted pumpernickel bread, along with Mexican caramelized candy.

The palate shifts toward ripe peach, grapefruit zest, floral pink peppercorn and concentrated dried fig. The finish brings orange creamsicle, clove spice, wildflower honey and gentle oak.

The seasonal series is represented on the label by a golden stallion, with artwork from internationally acclaimed artist Marc Burckhardt. Burckhardt created the label art around the ingredients, flavors and seasonal themes associated with each release in the series.

Still Austin’s seasonal Bottled in Bond releases are produced in limited quantities and are designed to be available only during their respective seasons.

What Does The Whiskey Taste Like?

We have a sample en route, so keep your eyes peeled for our review and tasting notes. In the meantime, here are the producer’s tasting notes:

Nose: Warm carrot cake, baked plum and dark fruit preserves, toasted pumpernickel bread and Mexican caramelized candy

Warm carrot cake, baked plum and dark fruit preserves, toasted pumpernickel bread and Mexican caramelized candy Palate: Juicy ripe peach, bright grapefruit zest, floral pink peppercorn and concentrated dried fig

Juicy ripe peach, bright grapefruit zest, floral pink peppercorn and concentrated dried fig Finish: Orange creamsicle, warm clove spice, delicate wildflower honey and gentle oak.

What Does Bottled-in-Bond Mean?

The “Bottled-in-Bond” designation is a federal standard that guarantees how a whiskey is produced, aged and bottled. To qualify, a whiskey must come from a single distilling season and a single distillery, be aged for at least four years in a federally bonded warehouse and be bottled at 100 proof (50% ABV).

The designation dates to the Bottled-in-Bond Act of 1897, which was created to give consumers greater assurance about the authenticity and quality of American whiskey. To this day, the designation remains one of the more tightly regulated production standards in the category.