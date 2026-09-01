The Balvenie unveiled the world’s oldest whisky on Tuesday, making history with an 88-year-old single malt distilled in 1931.

The 88-year-old expressions surpassed an 85-year-old Glenlivet to become the oldest whisky ever released for sale.

The Balvenie 88-Year-Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky was distilled on March 5, 1931, and filled into European oak sherry butt No. 239, sourced from Jerez, Spain. The whisky remained in the distillery’s warehouse for 88 years before Malt Master Kelsey McKechnie determined in 2019 that it had reached maturity.

Only 17 bottles of the 88-year-old whisky exist.

The release is part of The Balvenie’s new 1931 Collection, which also includes 12- and 15-year-old single malts inspired by the same history and production techniques behind the exceptionally aged whisky.

“Today marks a seminal moment in The Balvenie’s history as we unveil our oldest whisky, ever,” McKechnie said in a news release “It is both inspiring and humbling to be the Malt Master to bring this precious liquid to the world.”

For The Balvenie, 1931 represents more than the year the oldest whisky was distilled.

That year, the distillery opened its newly constructed Home Malt Floor, establishing a tradition of producing malt in-house that remains central to the brand’s identity.

The distillery’s archives show that cask No. 239 was filled on March 5, 1931. It was eventually bottled in 2019 after McKechnie sampled the whisky and decided it had reached what she described as perfection.

McKechnie’s tasting notes describe aromas of honey, mint leaf, buttery fudge, floral heather, damp bracken and worn leather. On the palate, the whisky brings rich oak, creamy toffee, honey, baking spice and woodland notes, followed by a long, drying finish.

The whisky is bottled at 49.8% ABV.

The Balvenie also partnered with New York artist Daniel Arsham to create a sculptural presentation for the 88-year-old whisky.

According to the brand, Arsham’s design reflects his signature time-worn aesthetic, presenting the whisky as a relic seemingly shaped by the passage of time.

The sculpture is constructed from eight flowing layers representing the eight decades of maturation. Its fascia uses hand-patinated bronze inspired by the textures and colors of The Balvenie distillery, while the reverse incorporates 88 layers of oak.

A copper disc made from a decommissioned distillery still sits at the center, embedding a physical piece of The Balvenie’s history into the sculpture.

The whisky is housed in a hand-blown crystal decanter featuring The Balvenie Ball, a shape inspired by the distillery’s copper stills. The decanter is finished with 18-karat gold gilding.

“At The Balvenie, I encountered a spirit that has been carefully shaped by generations of people who have protected and refined their craft, while remaining deeply connected to their origins,” Arsham said. “I wanted to create something that feels both ancient and contemporary, to make the passage of time tangible.”

The 1931 Collection

While the 88-year-old whisky will be limited to private clients and collectors, The Balvenie also unveiled two additional expressions intended to give more drinkers an opportunity to experience the influence of the distillery’s 1931 history.

The 1931 Collection 12-Year-Old is made with 100% home-malted barley. It is initially matured in American oak casks before being finished in ex-Sherry Bodega European oak butts from Jerez, the same region associated with the 1931 cask. It is bottled at 47.5% ABV and has an MSRP of $99.99 in selected markets.

The collection’s 15-Year-Old is made with 100% home-grown and -malted barley. Like the 12-year-old, it is initially matured in American oak before being finished in ex-Sherry Bodega European oak butts from Jerez.

The 15-year-old is bottled at 47.8% ABV and carries an MSRP of $199.99. It will be available beginning in September exclusively through global travel retail outlets.

The 12-year-old offers notes of honey, creamy toffee, ginger, raisin and aromatic oak, while the 15-year-old brings rich oak, vanilla, raisin, red berries, honey and nutty notes.

The Collection Debuts in Seoul

The Balvenie will debut the 1931 Collection during Frieze Seoul through a performance directed by Arsham.

The performance will take place at Space S50 in Seoul’s Seongdong-gu district as part of the official Frieze Week program. Dancers will move across a barley grain-inspired canvas through eight acts, accompanied by a soundscape created using ambient sounds recorded at The Balvenie distillery.