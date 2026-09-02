A bitter legal battle over a historic Kentucky property tied to one of bourbon’s most influential families has escalated into a dispute involving millions of dollars, competing claims over an estate and allegations of sexual abuse and financial misconduct, according to a report published Tuesday by the Daily Mail

The case allegedly centers on Scotland Farm, a 145-acre estate in Frankfort, Kentucky, and the estate of Taylor Hay, a descendant of Col. Edmund Taylor Jr., a major figure in the development of the modern bourbon industry.

Hay died in February 2025 at age 94. Since then, his 61-year-old widow, Joanna Hay, and several of his adult children have become embroiled in litigation over control of a trust holding the property and the distribution of Hay’s estate, according to the Daily Mail.

The allegations detailed in the litigation are reports and have not been established in court.

Dispute Over $2.5 Million Inheritance

Joanna Hay, a documentary filmmaker who was Hay’s third wife, became trustee of the family trust following her husband’s death.

She alleges that three of her stepchildren — Douglas, Ambie and Robert Hay — engaged in a campaign to interfere with her administration of the trust after learning that she could receive $2.5 million under Hay’s estate plan.

According to the Daily Mail, Joanna contends that her late husband’s 2015 will and the terms of the trust entitle her to either $2.5 million or half the value of the estate, whichever is greater. She says the remainder is to be divided equally among Hay’s eight children after debts and expenses are paid.

In a lawsuit, Joanna accused Douglas, Ambie and Robert of harassing and intimidating her in an effort to force her out as trustee or reduce her inheritance, per the Daily Mail. She is allegedly seeking a court declaration affirming the validity of Hay’s trust and will, as well as her position as trustee.

She is also seeking a restraining order, punitive damages and reimbursement of legal expenses, according to the Daily Mail.

The three children have disputed her allegations. Robert has since renounced his claim to the trust.

Children Raise Abuse Allegations

The legal dispute took a more serious turn when Douglas Hay accused Joanna of using trust funds to pursue litigation against siblings who, he claims, were victims of sexual abuse by their father.

According to court filings reported on by the Daily Mail, Douglas alleged that Joanna had known for years about accusations that Taylor Hay sexually abused at least two of his daughters.

According to the Daily Mail, Ambie Hay told the outlet that her father groped her when she was about 10 or 11 years old and that he later engaged in similar behavior during visits while she was attending college.

She said she confronted her father about the alleged abuse years later and that he apologized for anything he had done to hurt her, while saying he did not know why he had behaved that way.

Neither Douglas nor Ambie reported the allegations to authorities, according to the Daily Mail.

According to the Daily Mail, Douglas alleged in a letter included in the court record that another sister was a survivor of incest involving their father, and claimed Taylor Hay later acknowledged the allegation.

Fight Over the Value of Scotland Farm

The property itself ia a major point of contention.

Scotland Farm includes a Grecian-style mansion on 145 acres in Frankfort. Taylor Hay created the trust in 2006 to hold his interest in the property, which he owned with his brother, John, and niece, Lynne McAleve.

Douglas Hay has accused Joanna of obtaining an $8.6 million appraisal that he described as fraudulent and artificially low. He claimed the valuation represented roughly half of what he believed the property was worth and alleged that the estate was being marketed in a way that could reduce the children’s inheritance while increasing Joanna’s financial recovery.

Joanna has denied those accusations, calling claims that she participated in a fraudulent appraisal “untrue” and “utterly baseless,” according to court filings cited by the Daily Mail.

Douglas has characterized his actions as good-faith efforts to protect the inheritance of himself and his siblings from what he described as financial manipulation by the trustee.

Joanna, meanwhile, has accused Douglas of attempting to undermine the estate plan and interfere with her responsibilities as trustee.

A Bourbon Legacy at the Center of the Fight

The family dispute has drawn attention because of the property’s connection to the Taylor family, whose history is deeply intertwined with American whiskey.

Taylor Hay was a descendant of Col. Edmund Taylor Jr., who is widely regarded as one of the founding figures of the modern bourbon industry. Taylor owned or operated numerous distilleries during his lifetime, including the one that eventually became Buffalo Trace.

Hay himself worked in real estate and land development rather than the whiskey industry. He established the Scotland Farm trust in 2006 as a way to manage his ownership interest in the property.

His daughter, Ambie, said that her father wanted Scotland Farm preserved as a family legacy rather than sold, according to the Daily Mail. She also said he wanted both Joanna and his children to benefit from his estate.

According to Ambie, Hay had repeatedly told her that he wanted the property and a $400,000 Frankfort townhouse where he lived with Joanna placed into a trust to protect his family’s future.

Joanna’s lawsuit seeks to establish that Hay’s trust and will should be enforced and that she is the property’s properly appointed trustee. She is also seeking restrictions on her stepchildren’s ability to interfere with her management of the trust.

The competing allegations have transformed what began as an inheritance dispute into a broader family conflict involving the management of a historic Kentucky property, the interpretation of a multimillion-dollar estate plan and longstanding accusations against the family’s patriarch.

The case remains a civil legal dispute, and the allegations made by both sides have not been proven in court.