Brothers Andy and Charlie Nelson have reacquired full ownership of Nelson’s Green Brier Distillery from Constellation Brands, returning the Nashville whiskey business to the family that revived it more than a decade ago.

The deal, completed Monday, includes the distillery’s brand, all product inventory and the lease for its 50,000-square-foot production facility and event space at 1414 Clinton Street in Nashville. The brothers plan to continue operating the site, with existing employees retained and the restaurant, bar, tours and events remaining open as usual.

The transaction ends Constellation’s ownership of the distillery. The beverage alcohol company first acquired a minority stake in 2016 through its venture capital arm, increased its ownership to a majority position in 2019 and took full control in 2024. The company had flagged plans to divest the business in its second-quarter results.

The Nelson brothers said they intend to continue producing spirits in Nashville, though they have not yet outlined specific plans for the brand or facility.

“This has been our family business dating back to the 1800s, so to have the opportunity to once again have full ownership of the brand and its storied history is extraordinarily meaningful to us,” Andy Nelson said, according to The Spirits Business.

The brothers’ great-great-great-grandfather, Charles Nelson, founded the original Green Brier Distillery in the 19th century. It became Tennessee’s largest distillery before Prohibition forced it to close in 1909.

Andy and Charlie revived the business in 2014, bringing back Nelson’s Green Brier Tennessee Whiskey using the original pre-Prohibition recipe. The portfolio also included Nelson Brothers Bourbon.

In a news release, the brothers said they plan to spend a transition period evaluating the brand’s future, including its product portfolio and the Nashville distillery. Andy Nelson said their intention is to return to producing spirits locally while drawing on the family’s history. Charlie Nelson also described the acquisition as an opportunity to keep the business locally owned and continue investing in Nashville.

The brothers previously reacquired the rights to two other brands, Belle Meade Bourbon and Louisa’s Liqueur, in 2024. They operate those labels through Belle Meade Spirits, the company involved in the Green Brier transaction.

Charlie said the deal gives the family an opportunity to operate the distillery as a locally owned business again.

The brothers’ return follows a period of leadership changes under Constellation. Charlie left the business in 2023, and Andy departed after Constellation took full ownership in 2024. Brandon O’Daniel was named head distiller in November 2024.

Constellation said the sale supports its effort to focus on the consumer segments, channels and markets it believes offer the strongest long-term growth opportunities for its wine and spirits portfolio. The company also said it believes the distillery will be well cared for by a local, family-run team.

Constellation reported $49.8 million in total asset impairment and related expenses during its second quarter, including charges tied to the planned divestment of Nelson’s Green Brier and the sale of its New Zealand wine brands.