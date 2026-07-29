Svedka has teamed up with an alum from one of the century’s most popular sitcoms to unveil its latest and largest product — a water cooler that dispenses vodka.

Earlier this week, the Swedish spirits brand debuted a five-foot-tall, multi-purpose drink dispenser outfitted with an oversized glass replica of Svedka Vodka Water’s transparent can on top. Users can pour libations directly from the spout, or toggle between hot and cold drinking water from the fully functional machine below. For an extra serving of booze: A dedicated can compartment on the side that stores up to eight drinks.

The gurgling statement piece follows on the heels of the brand’s new canned cocktail. Debuted last month in Strawberry, Peach, Lime and Pineapple varieties, Svedka Vodka Water omits carbonation and sugar in favor of a three-part mix of liquor, fruit juice and purified water.

Svedka Senior Brand Director David Binder described the product as “Vodka Water 2.0” — which would presumably make Svedka’s new contraption the “Water Cooler 2.0.”

“When we introduced the world’s first transparent canned vodka water, we challenged expectations around what a ready-to-drink cocktail could look like,” Binder said in a press release. “The Svedka Vodka Water Cooler continues that idea by reimagining another familiar icon through the lens of transparency, creating something that’s unexpected, undeniably Svedka Vodka Water and built to bring people together.”

Svedka has recruited assistance from “The Office” star Craig Robinson to promote the launch. When the water cooler goes on sale at 9 am CST on July 31st, only five winners will have the chance to grab their very own at a suggested retail price of $90. One of the five purchasers will also receive a personalized message from Robinson, the specifics of which remain a mystery.

“I’ve spent a lot of time around office water coolers. Trust me… nobody ever expects the water cooler to become the most talked-about spot in the office. Until now,” Robinson added.

The water cooler is the latest in a string of marketing stunts Svedka has rolled out following its acquisition by Sazerac in late 2024. The most famous of the bunch was the reintroduction of its advertising mascot, the Fembot, who appeared in a 30-second AI-generated Super Bowl ad alongside her new companion, the BroBot. Months later, the brand harkened back to the Y2K-era with a $5 flip phone initiative that promised to provoke socialization and connection.