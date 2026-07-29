The NCAA is opening its championship broadcasts to liquor and energy drink advertising to help finance the expansion of the men’s and women’s NCAA basketball tournaments.

The governing body lifted its longstanding ban on television commercials for distilled spirits and energy drinks during NCAA championship events effective July 1, USA Today reported Wednesday. The policy change was negotiated alongside the NCAA’s agreement with its broadcast partners to expand both March Madness tournaments from 68 to 76 teams beginning in 2027.

The move gives broadcasters greater flexibility to sell advertising inventory while helping fund an agreement expected to generate an additional $300 million over the next six years.

“The NCAA Division I Board of Directors changed these policies to maximize the revenue the Association returns to member schools as they are investing more and more in student-athletes on their campuses,” NCAA Senior Vice President of Basketball Dan Gavitt told USA Today.

Under the new rules, the NCAA has eliminated its previous alcohol-by-volume restrictions, which had effectively prohibited liquor advertising during championship broadcasts thanks to a a 6%-ABV cap on products that could be advertised. The organization also doubled the amount of alcohol advertising permitted during NCAA championship programming from 60 seconds per hour to 120 seconds per hour.

The policy change applies only to television commercials during NCAA championship events, including March Madness, the College World Series and the Frozen Four. It does not permit on-site signage from liquor or energy drink companies, nor does it make those brands eligible to become official NCAA sponsors, according to the report.

The NCAA also confirmed it quietly tested the policy by allowing energy drink commercials during the 2026 men’s and women’s basketball tournaments before permanently adopting the change.

The shift represents a significant reversal for an organization that has long argued liquor and energy drink advertising conflicted with its mission of promoting healthy values among student-athletes.

Ironically, while energy drink companies can now advertise during NCAA championship broadcasts, schools still are prohibited from providing energy drinks to athletes, as caffeine remains on the NCAA’s list of banned stimulants above certain thresholds.

The NCAA said it will continue to prohibit advertising related to sports betting and daily fantasy sports during championship events. Alcohol advertisements also remain subject to content restrictions requiring them to be respectful and free from reckless behavior or excessive sexual imagery.