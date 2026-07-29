Jameson is bringing Irish whiskey to football’s biggest stage.

The world’s best-selling Irish whiskey announced on Wednesday that it has signed a multiyear agreement to become the Official Spirits Sponsor of the National Football League, giving the Pernod Ricard-owned brand a prominent presence across many of the league’s marquee events.

The deal includes sponsorship of major league events including the Super Bowl, NFL Draft and NFL International Games, with Jameson also becoming the Presenting Sponsor of the Super Bowl Tailgate Concert.

“American football brings people together through a shared passion for the game and the moments of connection that surround it,” Jennifer English, global brand VP of Jameson, said in a news release. “At Jameson, smoothness has always been more than what’s in the glass, it’s a way of bringing people together. From game-day traditions to gathering with friends, those moments of connection are at the heart of our brand.”

The partnership also includes global league marketing rights outside of Brazil and Mexico, allowing Jameson to activate around four NFL International Games each season. The NFL is scheduled to play a record nine international games across four continents this year.

The deal builds upon Jameson’s previous football-related activations, such as its campaign to bring pro football to Dublin — a dream that came true last season when the Pittsburgh Steelers went up against the Minnesota Vikings. With this partnership, Jameson should be able to actually say “NFL” in its American football-related campaigns going forward, something the brand was careful to tiptoe around previously.

In addition to league-wide activations, Jameson said it plans to create fan experiences at the Super Bowl Experience, NFL Draft and other league events throughout the season.

The agreement also supports the expansion of Jameson’s existing relationships with several NFL franchises, including the Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants, New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Planned activations include local fan events, sweepstakes and neighborhood promotions.

The NFL said the partnership aligns with its continued efforts to enhance fan engagement around the league’s biggest events.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Jameson into the NFL family as our Official Spirits Sponsor,” said Renie Anderson, the NFL’s executive vice president and chief revenue officer. “Jameson is a world-class brand known for bringing people together, making them the perfect partner to enrich our fan engagement.”

The collaboration will also extend across broadcast, digital and social media through content created in partnership with NFL Films.

Jameson said fans can expect additional details on sweepstakes, local events and game-day cocktail recipes throughout the upcoming NFL season.