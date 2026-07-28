Still Austin Whiskey Co. is expanding beyond the distillery with the launch of a sprawling new hospitality destination that aims to become a national attraction for whiskey lovers, live music fans and cocktail enthusiasts.

The Texas distillery announced Tuesday that The Still Austin Quarter will open in September as a 15,000-square-foot venue adjacent to its existing distillery in South Austin. Designed around “The Musician,” the illustrated figure featured on Still Austin’s flagship Straight Bourbon Whiskey label, the project represents the first major phase of the brand’s long-awaited campus expansion.

“The Still Austin Quarter is everything we imagined when we thought about what it would mean to bring The Musician to life beyond the bottle,” co-founder and CEO Chris Seals said in a news release. “The vision is rooted in this story: the experience of stepping inside her home and seeing her journey as an artist unfold.”

The venue will accommodate about 500 guests across four distinct spaces: the Atrium, Vinyl Lounge, Music Room and a private event space. The campus will also feature 125 outdoor seats and serve as the gateway to Still Austin’s expanded distillery, whiskey garden and bottling operations.

At the center of the concept is The Musician’s Stage, an intimate live music venue designed to host local and national performers Thursday through Saturday nights. The space was engineered by acoustician Steven Durr, whose previous work includes projects for Willie Nelson, Austin City Limits and the Library of Congress.

According to Seals, the venue is intended to capture the anticipation artists experience before taking the stage.

The cocktail program will showcase Still Austin’s full lineup of spirits while also incorporating house-made aperitifs, amaros and herbal liqueurs crafted by the distillery team. Vice President Ken Kodys, who leads the beverage program, said the goal was to approach every cocktail with the same attention to quality as the company’s whiskey.

In addition to classic whiskey cocktails, guests can expect rotating library pours, limited-time offerings, beer, wine and an additive-free agave spirit that has been imported and aged in Still Austin barrels.

The food menu, developed by the company’s in-house hospitality team, will feature dishes designed to complement the cocktail program. Additional details are expected closer to opening.

Still Austin partnered with OPA Design Studio and Weiss Architecture to develop the project, which the company describes as a tribute to Austin’s music scene while positioning the distillery as a national whiskey tourism destination.

The Still Austin Quarter is located at 4211 Willow Springs Road in Austin’s St. Elmo District, roughly 15 minutes from downtown Austin and Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

Once open, the venue will operate Wednesdays and Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to midnight, and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Food service will end one hour before closing, and dedicated parking and valet service will be available on-site.

Founded in 2015, Still Austin is one of the fastest-growing American whiskey brands and one of the most critically acclaimed craft distilleries in the U.S., sourcing all of its grains from Texas farmers.