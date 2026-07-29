More than 30 years after the premiere of “Dazed and Confused,” Matthew McConaughey is bringing back one of his most memorable movie quotes — this time to promote his tequila brand.

Matthew and Camila McConaughey’s Pantalones Organic Tequila has partnered with YETI to release the “A Lot Cooler” limited-edition cooler, a custom-designed model sized to hold a full case of six bottles of Pantalones Organic Tequila.

The collaboration plays off McConaughey’s famous “It’d be a lot cooler if you did” line from the 1993 coming-of-age classic, which has become one of the actor’s most recognizable catchphrases. While not as iconic as his “Alright, alright, alright” line from the same movie, the “cooler” quote certainly better aligns with a YETI collaboration.

The launch is accompanied by the latest installment of Pantalones’ “Official Tequila Of” advertising campaign. In the spot, McConaughey tells viewers that while they may not currently be holding a Pantalones Organic Margarita, “it’d be a lot cooler if you did.”

Camila McConaughey joins him as the pair relax on the tailgate of a pickup truck alongside the custom YETI cooler, showcasing the margarita during a variety of summertime activities, including gardening, grilling and even showering.

The campaign arrives as summer reaches its hottest stretch and is designed to position the tequila brand as a go-to warm-weather cocktail option.

Alongside the cooler launch, the couple is also sharing the recipe for their preferred summer serve: the Pantalones Organic Margarita.

Pantalones Organic Margarita Recipe

Ingredients:

2 oz Pantalones Organic Tequila (Blanco or Reposado)

1 oz Organic Lime Juice

0.5 oz Organic Agave Nectar

Organic Lime Wheel (Garnish)

Instructions:

Rim the edge of a rocks glass with a lime wedge, dip the rim in salt.

Add the Pantalones Organic Tequila, organic lime juice, and organic agave nectar to a shaker with ice. Shake until well-chilled.

Strain over fresh ice into the prepared glass.

Top with a lime wheel.

Pantalones Organic Tequila was founded by Matthew and Camila McConaughey and has leaned heavily into humorous, lifestyle-focused marketing since its debut. The new collaboration continues that strategy by pairing one of Hollywood’s most famous tequila founders with one of his most iconic movie moments.