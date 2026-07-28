Wisconsin officials have moved to revoke the operating permits of Minocqua Brewing Company over alleged tax violations, escalating an ongoing dispute with the outspoken progressive brewery whose owner recently drew national attention over social media posts about President Donald Trump.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Revenue, the agency has issued notices revoking brewer’s permits for two of the company’s locations and an alcohol beverage warehouse permit for a third location. The revocations are scheduled to take effect Aug. 4, though the brewery can continue operating if it appeals the decision before that date.

Brewery owner Kirk Bangstad announced the move in a July 26 newsletter, calling the state’s action an “absurd act of heavy-handedness” over what he described as minor tax violations.

“We’re going to fight the state of Wisconsin tooth and nail, and once again, they’ll have to pry me out of my taprooms before I stop selling beer to thirsty progressives who come to visit us,” Bangstad wrote.

The Wisconsin Department of Revenue confirmed the notices to Newsweek, saying its Division of Alcohol Beverages is responsible for ensuring permit holders comply with state laws and regulations.

“The business has until August 4 to appeal and can operate during the appeal process,” the department said. “The division is required to follow and implement state law, including ensuring permit holders and licensees follow all applicable laws and regulations. The division takes appropriate actions when these laws are not followed.”

The permit revocation follows a dispute that began earlier this summer, when state officials seized canned beer from the brewery’s locations in Minocqua and Madison. State authorities alleged the beer had been transported from Illinois without the required permits or payment of applicable taxes.

Bangstad previously said officials confiscated roughly $25,000 worth of beer and that the brewery subsequently sued the Department of Revenue over the seizure.

He has argued the enforcement actions are politically motivated, alleging Wisconsin officials are targeting his business because of its criticism of Gov. Tony Evers and the state’s powerful Tavern League.

The latest legal battle comes just months after Bangstad made national headlines over a social media post that appeared to mock the attempted assassination of President Donald Trump during the rescheduled White House Correspondents’ Dinner in April.

The Facebook post prompted visits from both the FBI and the U.S. Secret Service. Bangstad later said Wisconsin Democrats distanced themselves from him over the remarks.

Minocqua Brewing has become known for its progressive political branding since Bangstad purchased the company in 2016, producing beers named after Democratic politicians and progressive causes while frequently weighing in on political issues.

The Wisconsin Department of Revenue has maintained that the permit revocation stems from alleged violations of state alcohol laws, while Bangstad continues to insist the action is retaliation against his political activism.