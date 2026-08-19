Beloved bartender staple Fernet-Branca is celebrating its longstanding connection to tattoo culture with a new limited-edition bottle designed by Los Angeles-based tattoo artist Austin England.

The 2026 release is the third installment in Fernet-Branca’s annual U.S. Limited Edition series. England reworked the Italian amaro’s familiar eagle emblem using the visual language of classic tattoo flash.

The bottle has a suggested retail price of $34.99 and is available now at select retailers nationwide.

Fernet-Branca has had a longstanding relationship with tattoo culture, with the brand’s distinctive imagery appearing in tattoo designs over the years. Its visual identity includes the eagle carrying a bottle around the globe, along with art nouveau figures featured in historic Fernet-Branca posters and calendars.

England’s design draws on those existing elements rather than creating an entirely new visual identity for the brand.

“Fernet-Branca has always had an unmistakable visual identity, and its imagery has been part of tattoo culture for years, so this collaboration felt incredibly natural,” England said in a news release. “I was inspired by the brand’s iconic symbols and the authentic community that’s grown around the spirit. Creativity lives where art, culture, and community come together, and that’s what I wanted this bottle to reflect.”

England works across tattooing, neon fabrication, illustration and engraving from his Los Angeles studio and gallery. His work is guided by what he describes as a “made to last” philosophy.

The collaboration also extends beyond the bottle; England designed a limited merchandise collection featuring apparel, hats and bar accessories. The items will be available exclusively through L-T-G.com/fernet-branca beginning in September, while supplies last.

The merchandise uses floral motifs inspired by falling leaves and combines them with the bold graphic style of traditional tattoo flash and Fernet-Branca’s eagle imagery.

Fernet-Branca will host events surrounding the collaboration at England’s Los Angeles studio from Sept. 15-18.

The garage-style tattoo shop and gallery will be transformed into a showcase featuring the limited-edition bottle, merchandise collection, flash tattoos by England and other experiences tied to the collaboration.

Fernet-Branca’s 2026 Limited Edition is the latest in the brand’s ongoing series of artist collaborations in the U.S. Previous releases have similarly used limited-edition bottles to reinterpret the brand’s established visual identity.

For the 2026 edition, however, the connection to tattoo culture is particularly direct, with a tattoo artist reworking one of Fernet-Branca’s most recognizable symbols.

The bottle is available now at select retailers nationwide for a suggested retail price of $34.99.