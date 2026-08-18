BuzzBallz Rolls Out 2 Pop-Tarts-Flavored Cocktails

David MorrowAug 18th, 2026, 10:56 pm

Pop-Tarts and BuzzBallz appear to be teaming up for two of the more unexpected canned cocktail flavors of the year.

Two new BuzzBallz cocktails inspired by Pop-Tarts flavors — Frosted Brown Sugar Cinnamon and Frosted S’mores — have surfaced at retailers, according to product listings and sightings shared by beverage-focused Instagram account SodaSeekers.

The products are packaged in BuzzBallz’s recognizable 200-milliliter spherical containers and are listed at 15% ABV.

The two flavors are based on some of Pop-Tarts’ best-known varieties: Frosted Brown Sugar Cinnamon and Frosted S’mores.

The products have been spotted at select BuzzBallz retailers, including Total Wine & More, with listings appearing across multiple retail sites.

BuzzBallz, which has become one of the biggest names in the ready-to-drink cocktail category, was acquired by Sazerac in 2024. The brand is known for its brightly colored 200-milliliter containers and high-proof cocktails, which have helped make it one of the most recognizable RTD brands in the U.S.

This collaboration with Pop-Tarts gives the brand another entry into the increasingly crowded market for dessert-inspired alcoholic beverages.

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David Morrow - Editor In Chief

David Morrow is a whiskey critic and the Editor In Chief of The Daily Pour and has been with the company since 2021. David has worked in journalism since 2015 and has had bylines at Sports Illustrated, Def Pen, the Des Moines Register and the Quad City Times. David holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from Saint Louis University and a Master of Science in Journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. When he’s not tasting the newest exciting beverages, David enjoys spending time with his wife and dog, watching sports, traveling and checking out breweries.

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