Pop-Tarts and BuzzBallz appear to be teaming up for two of the more unexpected canned cocktail flavors of the year.

Two new BuzzBallz cocktails inspired by Pop-Tarts flavors — Frosted Brown Sugar Cinnamon and Frosted S’mores — have surfaced at retailers, according to product listings and sightings shared by beverage-focused Instagram account SodaSeekers.

The products are packaged in BuzzBallz’s recognizable 200-milliliter spherical containers and are listed at 15% ABV.

The two flavors are based on some of Pop-Tarts’ best-known varieties: Frosted Brown Sugar Cinnamon and Frosted S’mores.

The products have been spotted at select BuzzBallz retailers, including Total Wine & More, with listings appearing across multiple retail sites.

BuzzBallz, which has become one of the biggest names in the ready-to-drink cocktail category, was acquired by Sazerac in 2024. The brand is known for its brightly colored 200-milliliter containers and high-proof cocktails, which have helped make it one of the most recognizable RTD brands in the U.S.

This collaboration with Pop-Tarts gives the brand another entry into the increasingly crowded market for dessert-inspired alcoholic beverages.