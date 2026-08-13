Redemption Whiskey is entering the Bottled-in-Bond category with a new single-barrel 6-year bourbon, the brand announced Thursday.

Redemption Single Barrel Bonded Bourbon will arrive nationwide in September for a suggested retail price of $49.99 per 750-milliliter bottle. It is also the first release in the relaunch of Redemption’s Higher Marques Collection, which the brand describes as its “ultra-premium tier of elevated expressions.”

The new bourbon is aged at least six years and bottled at exactly 100 proof, as required by Bottled-in-Bond regulations. Each bottle comes from a single aging barrel, with the barrel number, distilling season, mashbill and age statement identified on the bottle.

Bottled-in-Bond whiskey must meet requirements established under the Bottled-in-Bond Act of 1897: It must come from one distilling season, be produced by one distiller at one distillery, age for at least four years in a federally bonded warehouse and be bottled at 100 proof.

The bourbon was distilled at MGP’s Ross & Squibb Distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, before being aged and bottled by Redemption Barrel Selections in Frankfort, Kentucky. It is non-chill filtered and made from a mashbill of 60% corn, 36% rye and 4% malted barley.

Redemption says Master Blender Alan Kennedy selected the individual barrels for the release based on character, structure and balance.

“Single barrel whiskey is about embracing what can’t be replicated,” Kennedy said in a news release. “No two barrels mature exactly alike, and that’s what makes this work so rewarding.”

The bourbon opens with aromas of vanilla, worn leather, raspberry and oak, according to Redemption. The palate brings vanilla and toasted oak alongside crème brûlée, sweet corn and baking spices, followed by a finish of caramel, oak and spice.

Redemption said the Single Barrel Bonded Bourbon will be offered as an ongoing part of the Higher Marques Collection rather than as a one-time release.

The launch also comes with a redesigned bottle that builds on Redemption’s Eagle packaging as the brand seeks to expand its presence in the ultra-premium whiskey category.

Redemption 18-Year-Old Bourbon Returns

Alongside the new bourbon, Redemption is also bringing back its 18-Year-Old Bourbon from the Ancients Series.

The limited release is expected to return to retailers in fall 2026 at a suggested retail price of $399.99.

The 18-year-old bourbon is bottled at barrel proof, at 102.85 proof, and is non-chill filtered. It’s distilled from a mashbill of 74% corn, 22% rye and 4% malted barley.

Redemption first released the 18-Year-Old Bourbon in June 2025 to tremendous fanfare, with the bourbon earning a Critics’ Score of 96 at The Daily Pour based on reviews from four trusted critics. The bottle came in at No. 3 on our list of the 100 Best Whiskeys of 2025