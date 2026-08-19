‘Tastes Just Like the Chips’: Pringles Flavored Vodka Arrives

The internet is abuzz after a Pringles-flavored vodka has been spotted.

Pringles fans can now drink the flavor of their favorite potato chips thanks to a bizarre new vodka from Sugarlands Distilling Company. The Tennessee distillery has released Pringles Dill Pickle Potato Vodka, a 60-proof spirit inspired by the flavor of Pringles’ Dill Pickle potato chips.

The vodka combines vinegar and dill flavors with what the product description calls a “salty potato twist.” The result is intended to deliver a savory, briny profile reminiscent of the popular snack.

At 30% alcohol by volume, the vodka is bottled at 60 proof in 750-milliliter bottles. Internet Wines lists the vodka for $21.99, although retail prices may vary.

The caption of an X post showing the bottle in a video describes it as “tastes just like the chips” in quotation marks, although it’s unclear where that quote came from.

According to Dexerto, Sugarlands recommends drinking the Pringles vodka as a shot or using it in picklebacks and savory cocktails. The company also suggests using it in martinis, while its dill pickle character could make it a natural addition to a Bloody Mary.