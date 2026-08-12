On Tuesday, Texas’ oldest licensed bourbon distillery announced the return of its highly sought-after Cowboy Bourbon, with the 12th edition of Garrison Brothers’ unfiltered, cask-strength bourbon set to hit the market at a scorching 141 proof.

The 2026 Cowboy Bourbon will make its debut at Garrison Brothers Distillery in Hye, Texas, on Saturday, Sept. 12. The first 1,000 bottles will be available at the distillery beginning at 8 a.m., with a nationwide release to select bars, restaurants and retailers following Oct. 1.

The bourbon carries a suggested retail price of $249.99.

Garrison Brothers produced 16,000 bottles of the 2026 release, which was aged for at least eight years. Master Distiller Donnis Todd hand-selected the barrels used for the limited-edition bourbon, which was bottled at cask strength without being cut or filtered.

At 141 proof (70.5% ABV), the 2026 Cowboy Bourbon reaches “Hazmat” territory and yet, somehow, doesn’t reach the proof level of 2025’s Cowboy release, which was bottled at 146.4 proof.

The distillery describes the bourbon’s profile as opening with notes of burnt wood and gun smoke before moving into dried stone fruit and caramelized sugar. Todd said the whiskey develops additional layers of dried fruit and toasted marshmallow as it opens up.

“It comes on strong at first, but the depth of flavor quickly draws you in,” Todd said in a news release. “A lasting flood of warmth gives way to layers of dried fruit and toasted marshmallows, creating a bold Texas finish that keeps you coming back for another sip.”

First released in 2013, Cowboy Bourbon is drawn from barrels that Garrison Brothers considers among its most distinctive. Todd selects barrels for additional aging in the Texas Hill Country, where extreme temperature swings can accelerate the interaction between bourbon and oak.

The 2026 release marks the 12th edition of Cowboy Bourbon and continues a tradition that the distillery credits with helping establish Garrison Brothers and Texas as serious players in the American bourbon industry.

In addition to the initial distillery allocation, Garrison Brothers will offer 279 bottles through its e-commerce store beginning Sept. 18. Online purchases will be limited to one bottle per order, with engraving available.

The distillery’s Sept. 12 release event will include live music, bottle signings, bourbon tastings, specialty cocktails and distillery tours. Guests can also visit The Whiskey Shack for coffee, breakfast and lunch.

The event is family- and dog-friendly, although guests interested in taking a distillery tour are encouraged to make reservations.

Garrison Brothers was founded in 2006 by Dan and Nancy Garrison in Hye, Texas. The distillery produces bourbon using Texas-grown grain and ages its whiskey at its Hill Country ranch.