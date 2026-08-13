Campaigns Are Buying Your Data Right Now. So Is Everyone Else.

Right now, anyone with $20 and your name can pull up your home address, your phone number, your relatives, your past addresses — and a map to your front door.

Not a hacker. Not the government. Anyone.

Political groups paid data brokers $23 million for voter profiles in 2020 — names, addresses, phone numbers, shopping habits, estimated income, religious beliefs. With the midterms three months out, that buying spree is happening again as you read this. Campaigns use those files to target you. Scammers use them to impersonate campaigns.

And the data doesn’t expire on election day. It gets resold, reused, and repurposed — picked up by fraudsters running fake donation pages and voter registration scams built to harvest even more of your information. The same brokers have sold personal data to predatory lenders, stalkers, and operations pushing targeted disinformation.

If a campaign can find you, so can anyone with a grudge.

This is how online exposure becomes a real-world problem

An exposed profile isn’t an abstract privacy issue. It’s the raw material for doxxing. It’s how harassment moves from your mentions to your doorstep. It’s how a scammer calls you already knowing your address, your employer, and your mother’s name — and sounds legitimate enough that you stay on the line.

In a political climate this heated, a listed home address isn’t creepy. It’s a liability.

Deleting yourself: the hard way and the easy way

The manual route: Google yourself, file opt-out requests with hundreds of brokers one by one, and keep doing it forever, because they relist your data the moment you stop watching. Budget days, if not weeks — then repeat quarterly.

The easy way is Incogni. It sends legally binding removal requests to data brokers on your behalf, monitors for new exposure, and automatically repeats removals when your data resurfaces. Beyond the big broker databases, it scrubs your details from:

People search sites

Public, non-governmental directories

Sketchy websites selling your information for profit

With the Unlimited plan, you can also send custom removal requests for anything not already covered — find your info somewhere, send the link, their team takes it down.

Every week you wait, the file on you grows

Data brokers don’t pause during election season — they scale up. Every week your information stays listed is another week it can be copied, resold, and scraped into someone else’s database. Removal takes minutes to start.

Get 55% off Incogni’s Unlimited Plan with code MEDIA55.

You didn’t consent to being a data product. Stop being one.