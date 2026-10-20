Australian distillery Archie Rose is bringing three whiskies to the U.S. for the first time, with prices starting at $39.99. The launch includes the distillery’s award-winning rye malt and single malt whiskies, along with Australian Original Whisky, a new blend of the two.

The range arrives at U.S. retailers beginning Friday, Oct. 23, following actor Chris Hemsworth’s move to become a co-owner of Archie Rose in August. Hemsworth also produced a new global campaign for the brand, appearing alongside his brother, Luke Hemsworth.

The launch features updated packaging, including flask-shaped bottles with textured glass inspired by the Australian landscape. The distillery says the lighter glass and streamlined packaging are designed to reduce shipping weight and improve freight efficiency.

The U.S. lineup includes three expressions made at Archie Rose’s Sydney distillery using Australian-grown grains.

Straight Rye Malt Whisky ($49.99): Bottled at 46% ABV, the whisky is made with Australian-grown rye malted by Voyager Craft Malt in New South Wales. Matured in charred virgin American oak, it has tasting notes including vanilla, caramel, herbal rye notes, cinnamon, nutmeg and ginger, according to the brand.

Single Malt Australian Whisky ($59.99): Made with six Australian barley malts, this 46% ABV single malt matures in Australian fortified wine, European oak and American oak casks. Its tasting profile includes roasted pecans, tropical fruit, toffee and sticky date pudding. It has been named Australia’s Best Single Malt Whisky five times.

Australian Original Whisky ($39.99): The newest addition to the core range combines Archie Rose’s rye malt and single malt whiskies. Bottled at 40% ABV, it offers notes of vanilla, caramel, tropical fruit, citrus and rye malt. The distillery positions it as a versatile option for sipping neat, serving over ice or mixing into cocktails.

Archie Rose says its whiskies are matured across more than 50,000 casks, a mix of Australian fortified wine, European oak and American oak barrels. The distillery separates its malt streams during production to develop the character of each grain before blending.

Chris Hemsworth Leads Global Campaign

Hemsworth produced the campaign film with director Justin McMillan. Filmed across eight Australian locations, it features Chris and Luke Hemsworth and highlights the landscapes, ingredients and production behind the whiskies. The film is scheduled to premiere Oct. 20 on Chris Hemsworth’s YouTube channel and the Archie Rose website.

“I’ve been a fan of Archie Rose for years because, quite simply, they make brilliant whisky,” Hemsworth said. “The awards speak for themselves, but it’s the flavor and character of each expression that truly set them apart.”

Founded in 2014, Archie Rose operates its distillery in Botany, Sydney, and says it is Australia’s largest whisky producer and top independent gin producer. The company received B Corp certification in 2026.