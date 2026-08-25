Marvel Cinematic Universe star Chris Hemsworth has signed on as a co-owner of Archie Rose, one of the leading independent distilleries in his home country of Australia. The move coincides with a major expansion push as the Sydney-based brand forays into the US market for the first time.

A quick Google search will turn up dozens of spirits sold under the Archie Rose umbrella, all of which are distilled at its home base in Rosebery, New South Wales. Arguably best known for its range of single malt whiskies, the brand also offers a roster of gins, rums, vodkas and a one-off Eau De Bee Honey Spirit.

Hemsworth joins the team as a co-owner alongside founder Will Edwards, who got Archie Rose off the ground in 2014. The financials of the deal have not been disclosed.

“I’ve been a fan of Archie Rose for a long time,” Hemswroth remarked in a news release. “Wherever I am in the world, tasting an Archie Rose whisky immediately transports me right back home, to that feeling of sitting around a campfire in the Australian bush with my mates. Their ethos of only using Australian grown malts to produce flavour packed whiskies at their Sydney distillery is truly awesome. They’re a brilliant example of what Australia does best and I can’t wait to share that with the world.”

Hemsworth’s star power will help accelerate the brand’s growth as it enters the US market through a select network of drinks distributors, chief among them the prolific Reyes Beverage Group. So far, Archie Rose has only announced plans to introduce its whiskies overseas, though it’s possible that other spirits might soon follow if the launch is a success.

“Archie Rose represents exactly the kind of premium, differentiated brand that resonates with today’s spirits consumer,” Kyle Dean, President of Spirits and Wine for Reyes Beverage Group, added. “They have built an impressive reputation through a commitment to quality, authenticity and exceptional craftsmanship.”

By our count, this makes Hemsworth the fifth major MCU star to take on an ownership role in a drinks company. Ryan Reynolds kicked off the trend in 2018 with the acquisition of Aviation American Gin, which he later sold to spirits giant Diageo for a reported $610 million. Other actors-turned-owners include Jeremy Renner, a partner of the Charleston-based Sweet Grass Vodka; Dave Bautista, a part-owner of Devils River Whiskey; and Tom Holland, one of the co-founders behind recent nonalcoholic beer brand BERO.