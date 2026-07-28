Old Elk has unveiled its first major whiskey release since joining Middle West Spirits, introducing a new collection of three 10-year age-stated expressions that will be available nationwide for $69.99 each.

The new Old Elk 10-Year Collection includes a Straight Bourbon, Straight Wheat Whiskey and Wheated Bourbon. The release marks the first significant product launch since Middle West Spirits acquired the Fort Collins, Colorado-based brand in May, expanding one of North America’s largest independently owned distillers’ premium whiskey portfolio.

Each whiskey in the collection was aged for a full decade and bottled at more than 100 proof.

The lineup is led by the 10-Year Straight Bourbon bottled at 52.5% ABV (105 proof). Old Elk’s signature bourbon recipe features an unusually high percentage of malted barley, with a mashbill of 51% corn, 34% malted barley and 15% rye. According to the company, the extended aging develops a whiskey with layered complexity while maintaining a smooth, approachable profile.

The 10-Year Straight Wheat Whiskey is bottled at 51.5% ABV (103 proof) and is distilled from a mashbill of 96% wheat and 4% malted barley. Old Elk said the whiskey showcases the depth and refinement that can emerge from a wheat-forward recipe after a decade in oak.

Rounding out the collection is the 10-Year Wheated Bourbon, bottled at 52.5% ABV (105 proof). Made from a mashbill of 51% corn, 46% wheat and 3% malted barley, the whiskey emphasizes a high wheat content that complements the sweetness of the corn while enhancing vanilla notes developed during its 10 years of maturation.

The release highlights Old Elk’s continued focus on grain-forward mash bills, an approach that has differentiated the brand since its founding. Rather than relying on traditional bourbon recipes, the company has built its portfolio around elevated percentages of specialty grains, including malted barley and wheat.

All three expressions carry a suggested retail price of $69.99 per 750-milliliter bottle and are now available nationwide. They can also be purchased through the Middle West Spirits distillery bottle shop and the Old Elk online bottle shop, where permitted.