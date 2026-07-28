Herradura Tequila has announced the return of Directo de Alambique, the highest-proofed spirit ever made by the distiller and the strongest permitted by law in the United States.

Last week, the brand revealed that the release, originally introduced in 2012 as a small-batch experiment, will be back on shelves in limited quantities at a suggested retail price of $79.99. It marks the latest in a high-proof tequila trend sweeping distillers small and large, redefining a spirit that has historically been bottled at little higher than 40% ABV.

Directo de Alambique is an unaged, still-strength tequila, indicating that it was bottled directly from the still without any dilution (hence “Directo de Alambique,” which translates simply to “straight from the still”). According to the team, agaves sourced from a variety of terroirs were cooked in traditional clay ovens for 26 hours, followed by open-air fermentation among 15 different fruit trees. The resulting spirit was then bottled at 55% ABV, yielding flavors of citrus, dry herbs and a subtle touch of olive oil, per Herradura.

“Directo de Alambique reflects Casa Herradura‘s longstanding commitment to traditional tequila-making, offering an authentic expression of the distillery’s heritage while meeting the evolving tastes of today’s consumers,” William Brooks, Global Brand Ambassador of Tequila Herradura, remarked in a news release.

Few trends have captured the attention of tequila enthusiasts quite like high-proof blancos. Popularized by brands like Fortaleza and Tapatio, these releases highlight roasted agave — alongside punchy hints of black pepper, vegetables and minerality — as the dominant flavor profile. For lack of a better phrase, these are agave spirits for people who want to taste the agave in their spirits, and they’ve become increasingly enjoyed thanks in part to the additive-free movement of the past few years.

Herradura last forayed into the genre with the rerelease of its Blanco 46, a 92-proof tequila originally conceived in 1870. If you ask us, it’s still one of the best bang-for-your-buck options on the market when it comes to mixology. Reviewing the tequila at launch, we found a lot to like in its distinct flavors of jalapeño, white pepper and macadamia nuts, followed by a twang of rosemary and celery perfect for a homemade Ranch Water recipe.

Directo de Alambique clocks in at around double the price of Blanco 46, and we don’t imagine that cocktail mixing is what the team has in mind this time around.